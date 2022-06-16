Meet ZiGGY, The Mobile EV Charging Robot

EV Safe Charge, a provider of EV charging solutions in the US, has unveiled its latest charging solution yet - ZiGGY, an EV charging robot.

This robotic mobile EV charging platform is labelled as a 'flexible, cost-effective EV charging solution unlike any other'. It's the answer to something that all EV owners have been asking for - a charger that comes to the car rather than the owners frantically looking for one, especially in parking spaces.

Any parking facility without blocking any spaces

It's also a great solution to accommodate any existing parking spaces without having to fork out a lot of revenue just to update their infrastructures with permanent charging stations. ZiGGY in theory can help cut down on costs and EV owners can basically park anywhere within the parking facility. Just call it over.

ZiGGY is incorporated with loads of tech that can help it navigate through parking lots by itself each time it is called for charging duties. With cameras, sensors, all-wheel-steering, and more, EV Safe Charge is confident with its abilities to be 'immediately deployable, easily scalable, and can be implemented anywhere'.

Offsite charging also possible

Once done with charging (and the EV owner unplugs it from the car), ZiGGY will simply return to its home base set up within the parking lot to recharge either by using the building's grid, offsite battery, or even solar energy. Heck, it can even make its own money with huge advertising screens on the side panels. Very cool, indeed.

EV Safe Charge stated that ZiGGY will go into production sometime in 2023, and they're already taking reservations from interested parties. No mention of pricing or packages yet, though.