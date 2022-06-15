Malaysia needs to address EV issues - Wee Ka Siong

Malaysia's Minister of Transport, Datuk Seri Dr. Wee Ka Siong, expressed his thoughts on how to further improve the electric vehicle (EV) sector in the country.

His ministry has been quite busy over the past few days with visits from relevant parties in the EV industry, including Alpha Ess Co Ltd, one of the world's leading companies in energy storage solutions.

*Image credit: Wee Ka Siong Facebook Page

EV development in Malaysia?

In a Facebook post, Dr. Wee explained that he had received a courtesy call from the company's CEO and co-founder, Alfred Wang. Wang's visit to his office was accompanied by Alpha Ess' VP and co-founder, Zoe Zhang, plus its General Manager for Malaysia, Arthur Liu.

The discussions were of course related to the EV development here in Malaysia as Dr. Wee stated that new policies are needed in order to address certain issues revolving around the whole EV ecosystem in the country. With more initiatives being implemented, it's only a matter of time before EV falls into the mainstream category.

*Image credit: Wee Ka Siong Facebook Page

According to Dr. Wee, "We are currently in need of an ecosystem that will support the use of EV as the speed of building such infrastructure is slow. With the emphasis for various transportation sectors to go green, it is time for us to conduct in-depth studies on the implementation plans of introducing more charging stations in public places, including shopping malls and highways, and on the disposal of old batteries."

Apart from Alpha Ess, Dr. Wee also had other courtesy calls from the association of importers and operators of micromobility vehicles as well as Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia to further understand the nature of green transportation and the overall EV scene here in the country. Busy, busy.