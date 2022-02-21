Meme Diesel: Vin Diesel Finds FAMILY All Over The World

An apparent Vin Diesel tweet shows he's had enough of all these family look-alikes!

To Dominic Toretto and co, nothing is more important than family. Since the introduction of the Fast and Furious franchise in 2001, 'family' has been said 51 times (yes, someone actually bothered counting) over the nine movies, further pushing the notion that family is one of the most important aspects of the franchise.

So when Vin Diesel, the actor who plays Dominic 'Dom' Toretto became an internet meme - people started linking him with look-alikes all over the world, he must have been pleased then because he has so many brothers around the world, taking his Fast and Furious notion of family into the real world.

Apparently not anymore though, because when a certain Thai Vin Diesel doppelganger was spotted, it rubbed Mr. Diesel the wrong way and pushed him off the edge - you know like in Fast and Furious 9 when Dom drives a Dodge off a cliff.

In an apparent Twitter posting by Vin Diesel, he posted a picture of the Thai lookalike with text saying, "stop sending me this sxxx".

While the tweet itself isn't authentic, can you really blame Vin if he ever posted something like this?

Look-alikes, memes and poking fun at celebrities go hand in hand with stardom, but when it gets a bit too repetitive, it must get annoying - a bit like family we suppose, too much of them and you can't wait to get away!

The Thai Vin Diesel look-alike lives in Chiang Rai and goes by the name of Atid Modifai. He started uploading pictures of himself looking like Dom in 2019. He even has a picture of himself in a black car that resembles the actor's Dodge Charger.

A bit too family-iar Vin?



