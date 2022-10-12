Mercedes-Benz Malaysia launches their Mercedes me Store - owners can now purchase enhancements for their car via an app

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has launched its Mercedes me digital store, enabling its customers to purchase additional digital products for all its connected vehicles.

The new Mercedes me Store is now live and kicking and offers customers the ability to purchase selected personalisation offerings that include digital services and innovative enhancements that would elevate their Mercedes-Benz experience.

With the Mercedes me Store, customers now have full flexibility in choosing run-time options for packages that are compatible with their vehicle. However, essential safety and maintenance services ranging from SOS, Roadside Assistance, and Accident Management to retrieval of vehicle data will remain complimentary indefinitely.

The personalisation services are listed below. Product specification may vary depending on the technical pre-requisite of the vehicle.

(A) Renewal Package 1-year subscription 3-year subscription Remote Package RM388 RM888 Navigation Package RM608 RM1,438 Excellence Package (Bundle of Remote & Navigation Package) RM868 RM1,988 (B) Service On-Demand One Time Purchase Hard Disc Navigation RM3,488 AMG Track Pace RM1,188

Edmin Naidoo, Vice President of Customer Services at Mercedes-Benz Cars, Malaysia and SEA II said “Since its local debut in 2019, Mercedes me Connect has been providing convenient digitalised experiences with tailor-made offerings as part of our commitment to further elevate driving experiences and comfort of our customers’ ownership journey. "

He added, “As a global luxury brand, we are constantly looking for a new and updated way to enhance our offerings. And with the digitalisation of business and services, it is only natural for us to upgrade our services to offer convenient seamless digital experiences at our customer’s fingertips. Mercedes me connect is a close companion of Mercedes-Benz owners in Malaysia that makes everyday life easier. With close to 100% pairing rate on the Mercedes me Connect, we are confident that existing and future customers will see the value and appreciate the new digital experience.”

The Mercedes me Connect is an app for owners to stay connected with their vehicles where they can retrieve data to make full use of other digital features that range from safety essential services to convenient features such as locking and unlocking of doors and windows, making online service appointments, and customer care support. Owners can also update their personal information such as contact details, email, and password at any time.

The full list of paid subscriptions is also available with Mercedes-Benz Pre-Owned connected vehicles. For more information on the Mercedes me Store, log on to www.mercedes-benz.com.my/me-store

