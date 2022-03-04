Mercedes-Benz Malaysia Revises Pricing Upwards for A-Class, GLA and GLB

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has just announced a pricing revision for the A-Class sedan, GLA and GLB for 2022.

A-Class Sedan

Model Mercedes-Benz A 200 Progressive Line Mercedes-Benz A 250 AMG Line Displacement 1332 cc 1991 cc Power 163 hp 224 hp Torque 250 Nm 350 Nm Recommended Retail Price (OTR w/o insurance) RM220,458.79 RM243,857.88

Additionally, the A 200 Progressive Line will now come with ambient lighting as standard. There are 64 colors for you to choose from, creating fascinating colour schemes, including illuminated air vents, doors or even the dashboard.

Safety and convenience have also been given an upgrade, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, KEYLESS-GO Comfort Package and Wireless Charging are now part of the package.

For reference, the 2021 A 200 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Progressive Line was priced at RM210,903 whilst the A 250 AMG Line retailed for RM239,858 respectively.

GLA

Model Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 Progressive Line Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 AMG Line Displacement 1332 cc 1991 cc Power 163 hp 224 hp Torque 250 Nm 350 Nm Recommended Retail Price (OTR w/o insurance) RM241,379.06 RM271,164.84

In a similar fashion to the A-Class sedan, the GLA 200 will now also have ambient lighting as standard together with Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist and Wireless Charging.

The CKD GLA class which made its debut locally in October of last year was previously priced at RM232,379 for the GLA 200, while the GLA 250 AMG Line retailed for RM266,164. Both prices were OTR without insurance.

GLB

Model Mercedes-Benz GLB 200 Progressive Line Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 AMG Line Displacement 1332 cc 1991 cc Power 163 hp 224 hp Torque 250 Nm 350 Nm Recommended Retail Price (OTR w/o insurance) RM271,788.37 RM320,965.61

Upon its launch in September 2020, the GLB 200 retailed for RM269,118, while the GLB 250 was priced at RM318,009.

For more information or to download the full price list, you can visit Mercedes-Benz Malaysia: E-brochures

*Recommended retail price is effective until the end of the tax-free incentive period.