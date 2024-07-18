MG Cyberster EV roadster launched in Indonesia - From RM489,000

The world's first EV roadster, the MG Cyberster, has been officially launched in Indonesia.

Unveiled at this year's Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), the MG Cyberster comes with an official asking price of RP1,688,000,000, which is roughly around the RM489,000 mark.

That's quite an asking price but to sweeten the deal, MG Indonesia will offer a lifetime battery warranty for the 100 customers for what we interpret as the ultimate peace of mind when it comes to owning an EV.

This fine-looking electric roadster with its scissor doors comes packed with a couple of electric motors (one for each axle) that produce 536PS and 725Nm of instantaneous torque.

This translates to a 0-100km/h run in only 3.2 seconds paired with a limited top speed of 200km/h. A max range of 503km (NEDC) is mentioned thanks to its 77kWh battery pack that can be charged from 10-80% in just 26 minutes if it's connected to a 140kW DC charger.

Fans of #DropTheTop will appreciate its soft-top electric canvas roof while the rest can chime in thanks to other features such as its 20-inch wheels fitted with 245/40 fronts and 275/35 rears.

Since the official launch is done and dusted in Indonesia, expect this beauty to arrive on our shores by the end of 2024. As for pricing, it will probably stay within the RM500,000 mark.

