Nissan official teases the elusive hotter version of the Nissan Z

The teaser of the Nissan Nismo Z left us yearning for more!

When Nissan launched the highly anticipated Z, we couldn't help but feel a twinge of dissatisfaction. Something was amiss. The absence of a true performance-oriented variant left us longing for more.

Nissan previously delighted us with the 350Z and 370Z Nismo editions, but nearly two years after the modern Nissan Z's debut, there was still nothing. However, brace yourselves, for change is on the horizon. Nissan has tantalizingly hinted at the imminent revelation of a bona fide performance-focused Nissan Z.

In an electrifying 45-second YouTube video, we catch a glimpse of professional drifter Chris Forsberg, briefly peering beneath the hood of a menacing Nissan Z, his grin stretching from ear to ear.

As the video unfolds, the Nismo emblem graces various parts of the car's hardware, including the striking digital meter cluster. The title, "There's a New NISMO in Town - Introducing the Nissan NISMO Z," might have already given it away, but the true gem lies in witnessing the forthcoming Nismo Z's aesthetic splendour.

Prominently featured are its aggressively styled design elements, headlined by angular bumpers that sport a bold red contrast along their lower edges. The Z also boasts an alluring wraparound spoiler, extending from the decklid and stretching far beyond the rear glass. Furthermore, the clip unveils Nismo-branded bucket seats, thoughtfully equipped with mounting points for a five-point harness.

While precise performance figures remain shrouded in mystery until the official unveiling, Road and Track recalls that the previous generation's 370Z Nismo offered a mere 18-horsepower boost over its base counterpart. As enthusiasts, we yearn for more power but hints from the video suggest that the Nismo Z shares the same 7,000 RPM redline as the standard model, leaving us cautiously optimistic.

Considering the video's emphasis on-track performance, we anticipate other enhancements that will render the car even more thrilling and track-ready. Perhaps it's not solely about brute force but also about finesse, poise, handling prowess, and how that power can be harnessed on the tarmac.

Patience becomes our virtue as we eagerly await the day when the Nismo Z unveils its true potential. Will it conquer the GR Supra or merely become another fleeting contender crushed beneath its wheels? Only time will reveal the answer, propelling it further into the realms of automotive legend.