PDRM Drones Monitoring Emergency Lane Drivers On Highway

In conjunction with Op Selamat 18, PDRM drones are monitoring the highways for drivers who use the emergency lane.

Road users who think they're above the law or can get away scot-free from driving on the emergency lanes now have to think again.

Daily monitoring of Malaysian highways is being undertaken by the Drone Unit of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

According to Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) deputy director (1) Datuk Mohd Nadzri Hussain, "Although there are (drivers) who misuse the emergency lane, I can say that the majority of motorists are excellent, as using the emergency lane to overtake merely to reach your destination earlier is really overdoing things.

"So, most motorists still respect the law and do listen to the advice from police,” he told reporters after conducting a drone demonstration as part of Op Selamat 18 at the northbound Slim River toll plaza along the North-South Expressway as reported by Bernama.

Mohd Nadzri further added that the location of the drone surveillance would change daily throughout Op Selamat 18.

Now that PDRM have eyes in the sky, you best behave on the land. Follow road laws and get to your destination safely.

*All images credit to PDRM Drone Unit Facebook