PM Anwar pushing ministry to draw up better public transport infrastructure framework

Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announces that the Transport Ministry is preparing a comprehensive public transportation framework.

With the increasing amount of road congestion urbanistes face these days, it's no surprise that Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is pushing for better infrastructure for our public transportation system.

Anwar recently annouced that Transport Minister Anthony Loke is preparing a comprehensive public transportation framework.

According to Malay Mail's report, Anwar said that once it is ready the framework will be presented to the Cabinet for its implementation.

“I would like to once again thank the transport minister who is preparing a more comprehensive framework and strategy for public transportation that will be presented to the Cabinet and will then be implemented in stages,” Anwar said in his speech at the recent launch of the Putrajaya Mass Rapid Transit Line (MRT2) Phase Two.

He agreed with Loke that public transportation should be top priority to help ease commuting woes, as the public transportation system is not up to scratch.

Anwar said there would be a better budget allocation for public transportation next year, which has had to take a backseat to help improve education and healthcare this year.

He also said that traffic congestion issues could impact the country’s productivity, citing a study from Bangkok that he had read.

This newly-formed Cabinet committee will be chaired by our Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. Together with other Cabinet ministers, they will look into ways of resolving traffic congestion issues as well as other pertaining matters in relation to public transportation.