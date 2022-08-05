Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. Police Outriders Kena Transfer For Escorting MP's Son in Penang

Police Outriders Kena Transfer For Escorting MP's Son in Penang

Auto News
 | 

Police Outriders Kena Transfer For Escorting MP's Son in Penang

The two police outriders who went viral for escorting an MP's son in Penang back in May 2022 have been transferred.

An article posted by The Star earlier today stated that the two corporals were transferred to two different police headquarters located in Grik and Padang Besar. The move took place around three weeks ago and after both of them was reassigned to administrative duties pending the investigation.

police outriders penang mp son viral video

Investigation still ongoing in Putrajaya

It seems that the case is still ongoing in Putrajaya and waiting for the next course of action from the deputy public prosecutor's office. It was also mentioned that the Penang police had opened 'disciplinary investigation papers' for performing duties without official instructions.

The 20-second video that went viral in May showed the son of an MP being escorted through Jalan Bukit Gambir in George Town, Penang. As for the transfer, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin stated that the action was taken under Rule 36 of the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993.

Related Tags
PDRM police outriders police outriders Penang MP son police outrider Penang MP son Penang police escort
Print

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party