Porsche Malaysia Adds 2nd CKD Model With Launch Of 2025 Cayenne S E-Hybrid Coupe, Exports To Thailand

Refreshed for 2025, Porsche Malaysia has just introduced the Cayenne S E-Hybrid Coupe. Priced at RM728,000 (inclusive of taxes and duties, but excluding on-the-road costs, options, and insurance), this luxury SUV is the second locally assembled (CKD) Porsche model in Malaysia, following the Cayenne from 2023 - the first Porsche model to roll off the production line outside Europe.

The Cayenne S E-Hybrid Coupe is also the first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) from Porsche to be assembled at Sime Darby’s facility in Kulim, Kedah. Also notable is that this model is the first Malaysian-assembled Porsche to be exported to Thailand.

Under its bonnet, it’s equipped with a potent PHEV powertrain utilises a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine that, by itself, delivers 353 PS (349 hp) and 500 Nm of torque. This is paired with an electric motor to add 176 PS (174 hp) and 460 Nm for a total system output of 519PS and a mighty 750Nm of torque.

All this twist and shove enables the SUV to sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds and on to a top speed of 263 km/h. Powering the electric motor is a 25.9 kWh battery (21.8 kWh net), providing an impressive electric-only driving range of up to 90km based on the WLTP standard, easily enabling work commutes without having to invoke the petrol engine at all.

The Cayenne S E-Hybrid Coupe comes with adaptive air suspension featuring Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) with two-chamber, two-valve struts while high-definition matrix LED headlamps with 32,000 pixels per side ensure excellent visibility, and the GT Sports steering wheel and Sport Chrono package (complete with a Porsche Design clock) brings a bit of that GT division spirit to the proceedings.

Its driver-focused yet luxurious cabin features 14-way powered front comfort seats, quad-zone climate control, and electric roll-up sunshades for the rear windows. The Porsche Communication Management (PCM) infotainment system includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a Taycan-inspired 12.6-inch curved instrument cluster display, complemented by a premium Bose surround sound system.

Buyers can choose between Black or Bordeaux Red leather upholstery, with Porsche crests embossed on the headrests. The SUV rides on 20-inch Cayenne S Design wheels as standard, while exterior finishes like Carrara White Metallic, Chromite Black Metallic, and Dolomite Silver Metallic are offered at no additional cost.

“Since establishing our local assembly facility in Malaysia in 2022, Porsche has reached several key milestones that highlight the importance of this market. In just one year, more than 1,000 locally assembled Cayennes have been delivered to Malaysian customers, a clear indication of the strong demand and the trust placed in the Porsche brand,” said Christopher Hunter, CEO of Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP).

He added, “In 2024, we marked another significant achievement with the launch of the first regionally assembled Cayenne for Thailand, reinforcing our commitment to becoming a strong assembly partner to Porsche in this region. Building on this momentum, we are excited to launch a second model, the Cayenne S E-Hybrid Coupé in Malaysia for our customers.”