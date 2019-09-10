Porsche To Produce The Taycan At Special Production Line In Stuttgart

Porsche has finally taken the wraps off the newest member of its product portfolio, the Taycan all-electric four-door sports sedan.

Two variants of the Taycan were unveiled at the launch - Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S, both powered by a 93.4 kWh battery that is paired to a two-speed transmission and Porsche’s all-wheel drive system.

Developed by Porsche, the two-speed transmission, which is installed on the rear axle, gives the Taycan even more acceleration from a standing start, while second gear with a long gear ratio ensures high efficiency and equally high power reserves.

In terms of output, the flagship Taycan Turbo S generates up to 761 PS, while the Taycan Turbo produces up to 680 PS.

In case you’re wondering how quick these cars are, the Taycan Turbo S accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, while the Taycan Turbo completes this sprint in 3.2 seconds.

As for the driving range, the Taycan Turbo S is able to cover up to 412 kilometres, while the Turbo has a range of up to 450 kilometres. The top speed of both models stand at 260 km/h.

One of the main highlights of the Taycan is that it is the first production vehicle with a system voltage of 800 volts instead of the usual 400 volts for electric cars.

The advantage of this feature is that the battery can be recharged using direct current (DC) for a range of up to 100 kilometres, in just 5 minutes. The charging time to 80 percent on the other hand, is just 22.5 minutes under ideal conditions, and the maximum charging power is 270 kW.

As for Alternative Current (AC) charging at home, it takes about 9 hours to fully charge the Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S.

Measuring 4,963 mm long, 1,690 mm wide, and 1,378 mm tall, with a 2,900 mm long wheelbase, the Taycan is about the same size as a Panamera, with a very clean, puristic design.

Key features on the exterior include the glass-effect Porsche logo which has been integrated into the light bar at the rear, a drag co-efficient value from 0.22, as well as the aerodynamically optimised basic shape which makes a significant contribution to low energy consumption.

Inside, Porsche offers an entirely leather-free cabin for the first time. It is said that all interior materials are made from innovative recycled materials, which underscore the sustainable concept of the electric sports car.

In front, the freestanding, curved instrument cluster forms the highest point on the dashboard. This places a clear focus on the driver axis.

Next, we have a centralised, 10.9-inch infotainment display and an optional passenger display which are combined to form an integrated glass band in a black-panel look.

According to Porsche, all user interfaces have been completely newly designed for the Taycan. The number of classic hardware controls such as switches and buttons has been greatly reduced. Instead, control is intelligent and intuitive – using touch operation or the voice control function, which responds to the command “Hey Porsche”.

That being said, production of the Porsche Taycan has begun at the company’s bespoke production line in Zuffenhausen, Stuttgart, where 1,500 new jobs were created in line with the launch of the new model.

Following the Taycan Turbo S and Taycan Turbo, less powerful variants are expected to follow this year, with the first upcoming derivative being the Taycan Cross Turismo at the end of next year.

