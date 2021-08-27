Puspakom's Mobile Van And Truck Now Operates 7 Days A Week

Puspakom's mobile inspection unit is now operating 7 days a week, Monday through Sunday.

In an attempt to help those who need their vehicles inspected so that they can be fully legal on the road before the September 30 deadline, Puspakom's convenient mobile inspection unit, the truck (commercial vehicles) and mobile van (private vehicles) are now operating 7 days a week.

Announced through their social media page, those interested in the mobile services can now book an appointment via the company's official website (puspakom.com.my) or by calling the numbers listed on the picture down below.

This move by Puspakom is probably a reaction to the surge of customers who need their vehicles inspected, after a lengthy shut down of the automotive industry due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The automotive industry had already faced tough times since the nationwide movement control order which started in May, but the full lockdown in June really did bring it to its knees.

The recent re-opening of the sector has flooded Puspakom with cars to inspect which has caused some delays and fully booked appointment slots. This 7 days a week operating time for their mobile unit should free up some appointment slots.

On a side note, those who had already received their Puspakom inspection and report in June do not need to re-inspect their vehicles once again as the validity of the reports has been given an extension till September 30. This includes private vehicle B2, B5 and commercial vehicle PG11A, PG13B reports. Usually, Puspakom reports are only valid for 60 days.

Just as a recap, The moratorium period for the renewal of Competent Driving Licences (CDL), Motor Vehicle Licences (MVL or Road Tax), Goods Driving Licence (GDL) and the Public Service Vehicle (PSV) license will not be extended after September 30 according to the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

JPJ said compliance monitoring and enforcement activities by the department's enforcement body and the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) will commence from October 1.