Quick comparison: WRX Sportwagon vs WRX (with galleries)

Both the 2023 Subaru WRX sedan and 2023 WRX wagon are sporty and high-performance vehicles, but there are some differences between the two, predominately dictated by their body shapes.

The WRX sedan is a compact sports sedan that features a four-door body style, while the WRX wagon is a compact sports wagon that features a five-door wagon body style.

The sedan is generally considered to be the more sporty and aggressive-looking, while the wagon was designed to be more practical and versatile. In this case the body cladding on the sedan gives it its more aggressive look, while the clean lines and design on the wagon give it a more family-friendly personality.

The sedan is slightly lighter and more aerodynamic than the wagon, which can give it a slight edge in acceleration and handling. However, the wagon offers more cargo space and versatility, making it a better choice for those who need to carry larger items or have more passengers.

The sedan and wagon WRX are the same from the front end to the B-pillar, but from there on, they both have individual body styles, including having individual taillights.

The interior design and 11.6-inch portrait infotainment system is the same but the wagon is equipped with leather seats and rear airconditioning vents, while the sedan comes with fabric seats and no rear air conditioning vents.

The manual sedan variant also doesn't come with Subaru's Full Eyesight Driver Assist system, but the CVT variant does, just like the WRX Wagon.

In terms of performance, both the sedan and wagon are powered by Subaru's latest FA24F 2.4-litre flat-four turbocharged engine featuring 271 hp and 375 Nm of torque from a lowly 2,000rpm.

Both models also come standard with all-wheel drive, but the similarities end there. While the wagon is only available with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), the sedan is offered in a six-speed manual transmission and CVT) option.

Ultimately, the choice between the WRX sedan and wagon comes down to personal preference and needs. If you prioritize sporty looks and slightly better performance, the sedan may be the better option. If you prioritize versatility and practicality, the wagon may be the way to go.