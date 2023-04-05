2023 Subaru WRX Sportwagon now in Malaysia - Yours for only RM285k

The official importer of Subaru vehicles in Malaysia, Motor Image has the tendency to surprise all of us, with the latest being the introduction of the WRX Wagon, dubbed by many as the quintessential Japanese sports wagon.

Introduced alongside its Sedan sibling, with no big official launch, the WRX Wagon comes in one variant and can be had from RM285,245 on the road without insurance, making it the cheapest WRX you can buy as the sedan version in either manual or CVT form is a bit more dearer.

For the money you'll be paying, you'll be getting Subaru's famed boxer engine, symmetrical all-wheel drive system, EyeSight suite of driver assistance system and five-year/100,000km warranty.

The powerplant underneath the hood is Subaru's latest FA24F 2.4-litre flat-four turbocharged engine featuring 271 hp and 375 Nm of torque from a lowly 2,000rpm.

Unlike the sedan, the wagon is only offered with an automatic CVT transmission, accompanied by Subaru's critically acclaimed Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system with Active Torque Vectoring System ( automatic braking to help with smoother control).

The sedan and wagon WRX are the same from the front end to the B-pillar, but from there on, they both have individual body styles which affect some of their features.

Also, if you haven't noticed by now, the sedan is styled weirdly like an SUV, thanks to the body cladding around the car, while the wagon has a more cleaner and elegant look going for it.

Because of its body style, the WRX wagon gains a lot more space in the rear, which will come in handy for rear passenger space and the cargo bay department. Because of this, the wagon comes with 561 litres of boot space, and that can be expanded even more when you fold the 60:40 split rear seats down.

Other notable features include: