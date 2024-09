At the launch of the W214 E-Class, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has also pulled a surprise introduction of the new Mercedes-Benz GLC 350 e 4Matic AMG Line, a plug-in hybrid SUV that replaces the GLC 300 as the sole model in the local X254 lineup, priced at RM398,888.

Known as the GLC 300 e in other markets (like the E 350 e is known as the E 300 elsewhere), the GLC 350 e marks the fourth plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) in MBM’s current lineup, rapidly bringing their list of non-electrified cars down considering the prevalence of their cars also fitted with a MHEV-equipped combustion engine.

The GLC 350 e comes with a price hike of RM7,000 compared to the outgoing GLC 300 and includes a 4-year, unlimited mileage warranty as well as an 8-year or 160,000 km battery warranty.

On the combustion front, this new GLC 350 e shares its engine with the E 350 e, E 200, and C 350 e, utilizing a 2.0-liter M254 turbocharged 4-cylinder. While this engine’s tune generates slightly less power than the outgoing GLC 300 at 204 PS and 320 Nm of torque, it is paired with a more powerful electric motor, which compensates for the shortfall.

On its own, the electric motor produces 129 PS and 440 Nm of torque, bringing the total combined output to an impressive 313 PS and 550 Nm, the same figures boasted for the E 350 e. This setup enables the GL C350 e to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds and on to a top speed of 218 km/h.

However, where the GLC 350 e steps its game up is its larger 31.2 kWh battery (compared to 25.4kWh in the PHEV variants of the C-Class and E-Class), offering an impressive all-electric range of up to 131 km on the WLTP cycle.

That said, DC fast charging has been omitted entirely, instead relying solely on its 11 kW AC on-board charger which should mean a wait time of about 2 hours to be fully replenished.

While we’re at the rear, the GLC 350 e offers a 490-liter boot space, a notable reduction from the GLC300’s 620 liters due to the larger battery. Despite the decrease, the SUV includes practical features like a hands-free powered tailgate, keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 360-degree camera system with a “transparent bonnet” function.

In terms of its exterior design design, the GLC 350 e is nearly identical to the GLC 300, save for the additional charging port on the passenger side. It retains the AMG Line bodykit, LED Digital Light projector headlamps with adaptive high beam, panoramic glass sunroof, aluminium roof rails, running boards, and 20-inch AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Inside, the GLC 350 e again mirrors the GLC 300 almost exactly, featuring AMG Line-specific elements like the split-spoke steering wheel, alloy pedals, and Nappa-look Artico faux leather dashboard are also present, along with Artico power-adjustable seats with memory and lumbar adjustment.

There’s also an 11.9-inch portrait infotainment touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital instrument display running the latest Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX), wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Qi wireless charger, and a 15-speaker Burmester 3D surround sound system.

One of the most significant upgrades in the GLC 350 e is the addition of the Driving Assistance Package Plus, which introduces Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capabilities. This suite of features includes autonomous emergency braking, Distronic adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, lane centering assist, blind-spot monitoring with collision prevention, and front and rear cross-traffic alert with auto brake.

It also features Pre-Safe Impulse Side, which inflates the seat bolsters to push the driver or passenger towards the center of the vehicle in the event of a side collision. Additionally, seven airbags, including a driver’s knee airbag, come as standard.

Much like the E 200 is to the E 350 e or the C 200 to the C 350 e, the introduction of the GLC 350 e does imply a vacancy for a potential mild hybrid variant, possibly the GLC 200, as a less expensive entry point to the GLC range.