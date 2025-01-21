Singapore To Hatyai - Jaecoo J7 PHEV covers 3 countries (1,427km) without refuelling or charging

Jaecoo Malaysia is making a bold statement with its upcoming J7 PHEV with the imminent launch of their plug-in hybrid crossover, as demonstrated by an ambitious cross-country drive spanning Singapore to Hatyai in Thailand, without a single stop for petrol or charging.

During the drive, which involved 5 units of the J7 PHEV piloted by several members of the media representing both Malaysia and Singapore, a maximum maximum combined (EV+combustion) range of 1,427.5km on a single tank of petrol was recorded, exceeding its range of 1,200 km.

Additionally, it managed to extract a pure electric range of 108 km—18 km more than its official EV rating. At the heart of this powerful yet extremely frugal powertrain is the J7 PHEV’s Super Hybrid System, which combines a 1.5-litre TGDi Miller cycle engine, a hybrid CVT gearbox with an integrated motor, and a substantially sized 18.3kWh battery pack.

All told, the system is capable of outputting a remarkable 347PS and 525 Nm of torque and operates in either parallel, series hybrid, pure EV, and engine-only drive modes as needed. This flexibility ensures optimal efficiency across various driving conditions.

The Jaecoo J7 PHEV also stands out with its versatile charging options, including a standard 3.3 kW charger, a 6.6 kW AC wallbox, and DC fast charging up to 40 kW. With DC fast charging, the battery can be recharged from 30% to 80% in just 20 minutes, making it one of the few plug-in hybrids with such quick charging capability.

On the Malaysian scene, and with a launch slated for February 2025 at an estimated RM170k, the Jaecoo J7 PHEV will be available in a single front-wheel-drive variant, combining some tasteful exterior and interior cosmetic changes to set it apart from the purely combustion-powered J7. It will also be the first plug-in hybrid sold in country by a non-European automaker.

“We are incredibly proud to finally demonstrate the Jaecoo J7 PHEV’s performance to the local market. It has truly excelled when put to the test during the course of this journey, a testament to the JAECOO brand promise of delivering best-in-class vehicles,” said Jaecoo Malaysia Vice President, Emily Lek.

“In addition to being the only PHEV with a direct current (DC) charging capability, our Super Hybrid System technology is the first in its class here in Malaysia. We are excited for our customers to enjoy the benefits of the JAECOO J7 PHEV very soon,” she added.