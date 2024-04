Hari Raya Aidilfitri is just around the corner and the federal roads' speed limit nationwide will be lowered to 80km/h, just like how it was implemented during this year's Chinese New Year.

This has been officially announced by the Works Ministry (KKR) which will see the speed limit for all federal roads across Malaysia to be dropped by 10km/h between 8-14 April 2024.

If you're used to driving at 90km/h, be aware of your vehicle's speed for these seven days in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri and lift off slightly to cruise at 80km/h instead.

What's the purpose of lowering the speed limit? Amongst other things, it's part of the government's efforts to not only increase safety amongst all road users during this very busy period of travel, but also to hopefully reduce the number of road accidents.

In other efforts to ensure safer and smoother travels during Hari Raya, all maintenance works and non-critical construction will be suspended from 5-14 April 2024, including lane closures (except for emergencies, pothole repairs, and critical maintenance works).

Selamat Hari Raya in advance and have a safe journey ahead!