Renew Your Malaysian Driving License online through MyEG & MySikap or visit the counters of the Post office or JPJ.

Learn more about renewing Malaysian driving license online and post office driving license renewal, JPJ license renewal price and the requirements for driver’s license renewal in Malaysia.

Renewing a driving license is a responsibility for every licensed driver in Malaysia. It ensures that you continue to meet the legal requirements for operating a vehicle on the road. While the Malaysian driving license renewal process may initially seem confusing and overwhelming, it can be quite straightforward when approached with the right information and guidance.

Every driver’s license in Malaysia comes with an expiry date and renewal of driving license after expiry will lead to complications down the road like penalty for the late renewal of your driving license and worse, if left too long without renewing, you will have to retake the driver's license test - you don't want that.

Fortunately, other than renewing your license at the post office or Land Transport Department (JPJ) office, you can also renew online on the MyEG website or JPJ's MySikap website.

Let’s get started!

Renewing your driving license

Malaysia adopted a new system for driver's license expiration dates way back in late 2011. Now, the expiry date aligns with your birthdate, making it much simpler for drivers to remember. Previously you can only renew up to 5 years max, but now, the government has allowed renewal of license of 10 years max.

Drivers license renewal fee /charges

When it comes to renewing your driving license in Malaysia, the costs vary depending on the class of license you hold. For a Class A or A1 license, the renewal fee is RM2 per year. If you have a Class B2, B, or C license, the annual license renewal price is RM20. The highest renewal cost is for Class D and above, which amounts to RM30 per year. Keep these figures in mind when planning for your license renewal.

If you renew for 10 years straight, you will get 1 year for free. Meaning, the renewal fee for each year is RM 30. When you renew for 10 years, it is supposed to be RM 300. But, since the government is giving a 1 year discount, it will be RM 270. How nice of them.

How to check your driver’s license status:

If you are afraid of missing the expiry date or don’t have your driving license with you, you can renew license online by visiting JPJ’s website for all the information related to your driving license. You can check the expiry date as well as the last time you renewed your license. All you need to do is:

- On JPJ’s homepage, click on Driving License.

- Click on the ID category and choose based on your ID. For Malaysians, click on MyKad.

- Insert your MyKad number and the security code given. Make sure you follow the steps and key in the correct information.

- All your information related to your driving license will be shown so that you can always keep track of your license’s expiry date.

Online renewal of license:

MyEG’s website

In 2020, JPJ introduced the option for drivers to do online license renewal through the MyEG renew license online platform. Note that there are two types of licenses - the Learner Driving License (LDL or L license) and the Probationary Driving License (PDL or P license), that require renewal at JPJ counters.

Here's a guide to follow on MyEG's website:

1. Log in to your MYEG account on https://www.myeg.com.my/auth/login

If you do not have an account, you can create one at https://www.myeg.com.my/auth/register/eServices

2. On the Dashboard please click Jabatan Pengangkutan Jalan.

3. Select Driving License Renewal (CDL)

4. Fill up the form accordingly.

5. Check the details and information on the screen, then click Proceed.

6. Please agree with the terms and click Proceed.

7. On the payment page, choose your preferred payment method:

8. Once the transaction is successful, you can print the receipt for your record.

Refer here for a more detailed guide

MySikap:

Step 1: Access JPJ MySikap website

To do JPJ renew lesen online, begin by visiting the official JPJ's MySikap website. Ensure you have a stable internet connection and a device that allows you to access the website.

Step 2: Create or log in to your account

If you don't already have an account on the JPJ website to renew license online, you'll need to create one. This typically requires providing your personal details, including your name, IC number, address, and contact information. If you already have an account, simply log in.

Step 3: Select the license renewal option

Once you're logged in, navigate to the section for license-related services. Look for the option to renew your driver's license or "Pembaharuan lesen memandu".

Step 4: Verify and update personal information

Carefully review the information displayed on your screen. This will include details such as your name, IC number, and address. Make any necessary updates.

Step 5: Upload a passport-sized photograph

You'll be required to upload a recent passport-sized photograph of yourself. Ensure the image is clear and meets the JPJ's specified requirements.

Step 6: Pay the license renewal fee / charges

Proceed to make the necessary payment for the license renewal. The JPJ renew license price can be paid online using various secure payment methods provided on the website.

Step 7: Confirmation and receipt

After successful payment, you will receive a confirmation of your renewal application along with a digital receipt. Keep this receipt for your records, as it serves as proof of payment.

Step 8: Wait for delivery

The JPJ will process your application and send the renewed license to your registered address via mail. This process typically takes a few weeks, so be sure to renew your license well in advance of its expiry date. In the meantime, download your e-license and keep it in your phone just in case.

Additional tips

Renew in advance - It's advisable to initiate the renewal process at least a month before your current license expires to allow for any unforeseen delays.

Double-check details - Before submitting, review all entered information to ensure accuracy and prevent any potential issues.

Contact JPJ for assistance - If you encounter any technical difficulties or have inquiries, the JPJ provides contact information for support.

Remember, renewing your driver's license online is a convenient way to ensure you remain legally compliant on the road. Follow these steps, and you'll have your renewed license in hand in no time.

Offline renewal of license:

There are various driving license renewal centers in Malaysia making it a convenient process to renew your license. While most offices are open on weekdays, JPJ offices in Urban Transformation Centers (UTC) are open on weekends including Sundays. Do note that UTCs are closed on public holidays.

Post office

To renew a driving license at a post office or any Pos Malaysia outlet, all you need to bring along is your MyKad and your existing driver’s license. Make your way to the post office early to avoid long queues.

JPJ

You can head down to your nearest JPJ office to renew your driver’s license. All you need is your MyKad and your existing driving license (optional – an additional photo). It would usually take less than an hour for the whole process of renewing your license here.

Urban Transformation Centre (UTC)

Most UTCs have their own JPJ branches where you can proceed with renewing your driving license. All UTCs are open on weekdays as well as on Saturdays and Sundays. You can check the locations of all the UTCs in Malaysia, the government agencies available at each center, and their operating hours on the UTC website.

Other Important Information on Malaysian Driving License Renewal

Just like having valid vehicle insurance and road tax is crucial for driving in Malaysia, the same applies to your driving license. Driving without a valid license can result in fines imposed by the police or JPJ officers. Here are some frequently asked questions about driving licenses in Malaysia:

What are the penalties for driving with an expired license?

If you're caught driving with an expired license, the fines depend on how long your license has been expired:

1 – 15 days: RM150

16 – 30 days: RM200

31 – 60 days: RM300

Can I renew an expired driving license?

Yes, you can renew your license at the post office, JPJ offices, or online through MyEG. However, if your license has expired for three years or more, it becomes entirely invalid. You'll need to go through the process of obtaining a new license from scratch. Here's what you'll have to do:

If you attempt to renew your driving license after three years, you'll have to visit the nearest JPJ office. There, you'll be issued an eRayuan letter to obtain the “L” driving license (at a cost of RM 30). Subsequently, you'll need to retake the practical driving test.

Even after passing these examinations, you won't receive your full license. Instead, you'll be granted a two-year probationary license (P License). To avoid this hassle, make sure to regularly check the expiration date of your license.

Can I renew my expired PDL?

The P license is valid for one year, and you can renew it within a year of its expiry date. If your P license has expired for more than a year, you'll need to submit an appeal to JPJ for renewal.

How long is a learner driving license (LDL) valid?

An L license must be renewed every three or six months while you're still in the learning phase. However, its validity cannot extend beyond two aggregate years from the date of issue. If your L license exceeds this duration, you'll need to start over, attending classes and retaking tests to obtain a new L license.

Regularly checking your license's expiry date will help you avoid any unnecessary trouble. Keep your license valid and stay on the right side of the law.