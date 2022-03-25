Run Flat Tyres vs Regular Tyres - Features Comparison

What are the differences between Run Flat Tyres and Regular Tyres? How do their features compare?

Since the beginning of automotive history, tyre manufacturers have spent billions, if not trillions, researching how to provide car owners with the best tyre.

One of the areas that are constantly looked at is safety, resulting in the introduction of Run Flat Tyres or RFT.

What is a Run Flat Tyre?

"Run-Flat Tyre" or RFT for short is a tyre that can practically operate even with the absence of air or inflation. The tyre allows for the driver to continue driving after a puncture to make their way to a workshop or find a safe, level area to change the tyre.

RFT vs Regular Tyres

Regular tyres will flatten in the absence of air which forces the vehicle to be immobile. The quickest solution to get the vehicle back up and running is to replace the punctured tyre with your spare tyre. This is where it differs with RFT tyres, as you can still continue driving for up to 80 kilometres on run flat tyres.

Two Types of RFTs

There are two types of RFT technology systems

Self Supporting

Support Ring

The Self Supporting system is where the tyre is built with a reinforced sidewall. This type of tyre has a rigid sidewall that can support the vehicle's weight even in the absence of air. Therefore, this type of RFT tyre will not even look like it is flat even when there it is devoid of air. This type of RFT tyre is more commonly seen on everyday vehicles.

The Support Ring RFT tyre system employs a ring of hard rubber or another structure that can support the vehicle's weight in the event of air loss. This structure aims to ensure that the vehicle can still move even in the absence of air. This type of RFT tyre is more commonly seen on heavy-duty vehicles.

Weaknesses of RFT

Although RFT tyres might seem like they are bulletproof, they are still tyres that inherently carry some weaknesses.

RFT tyres still have the probability to break or explode while in operation due to lack of care, such as being underinflated.

Driving overly fast can also cause it to explode.

If the vehicle is constantly overloaded, it will stress the tyre, resulting in tyre disintegration.

Disadvantages of RFT

Since RFT tyres are more technologically laden compared to regular tyres, RFT tyres are in turn also more expensive.

Since the sidewalls are harder than regular tyres, RFT tyres can be difficult to mount on the rim.

RFT tyres have been known to ruin a car's ride comfort because of the stiffer sidewalls.

Advantages of Regular Tyres

While regular tyres do not provide the added protection that Run Flat tyres do, there are some benefits to using regular tyres.

Regular tyres are cheaper than RFTs

Since they can be made with softer sidewalls, they provide a better ride and is quieter

Since they are not so rigid, regular tyres do not wear out as fast as RFTs

Regular tyres can be fixed easily and cheaply at most workshops

RFT or Regular Tyre?

Whether you choose to use RFTs or regular tyres depends on you as both types of tyres have their advantages and disadvantages. For cars that do not have a dedicated space for a spare, it's probably best to use RFTs, while for those who have a spare tyre, they have the liberty of choosing either.

So which one would you choose? RFTs or regular tyres?