Shell Malaysia, in collaboration with BonusLink, has revitalised its loyalty program, offering enhanced rewards that vary according to membership tiers. Through this new structure, members can earn more points and access greater benefits based on their accumulated points.

Just as before, customers earn BonusLink points by fuelling up using a physical card or the Shell App, which unlocks various perks the more you spend. At the base Member tier (0-100 points), members receive 1x BonusLink point per litre of FuelSave 95, V-Power 97, and FuelSave Diesel, and 5x points per litre for V-Power Racing.

Additionally, members can redeem 1 BonusLink point to buy an iced/hot Americano or Latte for only RM5, and they earn five times the points for spending a minimum of RM30 at Shell Select or by purchasing Shell lubricants. For AmBank BonusLink Visa card users, there’s an added perk of 10 BonusLink points per RM1 spent at Shell.

Here's where things are a bit different: at higher point tiers, the rewards multiplier is increased. At the Silver tier (101-400 points), members earn 1.5x points per litre, Gold tier (401-1,000 points) members earn 2x points per litre, and Platinum tier (1,001+ points) members earn 3x points per litre with all other benefits carried over across these tiers.

“For years, loyalty programs have been part of the brand-customer relationship, but at Shell, we’re focused on making sure our customers get tangible value every time they visit. Together with BonusLink, we’ve refreshed our rewards program to benefit everyone, not just the big spenders. With each stop at Shell, your rewards multiply, made even more seamless through the Shell App.

Since we launched Shell App in 2023, we’ve received tremendous feedback on how we can enhance the payment experience. We’re excited to soon roll out an upgraded Shell App, making it the preferred way to pay for fuel at Shell. This update reinforces our commitment to providing greater value to customers, ensuring that every ringgit spent delivers more benefits and a smoother, more rewarding experience,” said Seow Lee Ming, General Manager of Shell Malaysia.