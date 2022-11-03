Six BMW M community members inducted into the Malaysia Book of Records

BMW Malaysia celebrates a momentous occasion recently with six BMW M community members receiving titles from the Malaysia Book of Records.

Six BMW M cars set the fastest pace at the M4NTAP Track day, a BMW M community event organised by local car club, M4NTAP. Over 50 BMW cars were present together with 700 members of the public to witness the momentous occasion.

Six awards for the fastest BMW M cars at SIC

The six awards from the Malaysia Book of Records were handed out to six individuals during the M4NTAP Track Day, which were:

Fastest 1M/M2

Jay Choong (F87 BMW M2) - 2:22.154

Fastest Naturally Aspirated M3

Adi Fansuri (E92 BMW M3) - 2:26.743

Fastest Turbocharged M3/M4

Hisham Jaffar (F82 BMW M4) 2:20.549 - fastest BMW at SIC

Fastest Naturally Aspirated M5/M6

Aaron Kow (E60 BMW M5) - 2:32.452

Fastest M5/M6/M8

Mohamad Heikel (F90 BMW M5) - 2:37.674

Fastest Non-M BMW

Adil Adnan (F30 BMW 330i) - 2:31.674

A clean sweep of all award titles

According to Hans de Visser, Managing Director of BMW Group Malaysia said, "We are constantly in awe by the many remarkable feats that our local community of BMW owners and enthusiasts attempt – in the name of love for the brand, especially for BMW M."

"This is a community that we proudly cherish, support, and continue to serve with excitement, with every new vehicle or programme we introduce. Being awarded an MBOR is no easy feat, and for the six of them to manage a clean sweep of all the award titles truly exemplifies the spirit of The Most Powerful Letter in the World!," added Hans.