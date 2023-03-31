Six LRT Ampang Line stations closed starting Sunday, April 2nd - works to be completed by September

The Ampang LRT service line problem has a solution, but it does mean that Prasarana will have to work on it, which means that six stations on the line will be closed starting next week.

According to The Star, six stations along the LRT Ampang-Sri Petaling Line will be suspended from Sunday (April 2).

The stations involved are:

Bandaraya

Sultan Ismail

PWTC

Titiwangsa

Sentul

Sentul Timur

"The trains used for services between Bandaraya and Sentul Timur stations no longer meet set operational criteria and had to be taken out of service for safety reasons".

"This follows the structural and runway damage incident near the Bandaraya station, which made trains unable to return to the LRT depot in Ampang to undergo maintenance work since Jan 27," said RapidRail.

To put a band-aid on the wound, RapidKL would provide free express bus services from this Sunday to support the movement of commuters on top of the existing LRT11 bus service.

Bus LRT13 will cover the Masjid Jamek, Sentul and Sentul Timur station stretch, while, LRT14 bus will help cover stations between Masjid Jamek and Titiwangsa station.

"LRT11, 13 and 14 bus services will operate with a total of 40 buses at a frequency of 10 to 15 minutes during peak hours and depending on traffic conditions", said Rapidrail as reported by The Star.

This is a temporary measure so that they can get on with fixing severe cracks found on a railway pier next to Bandaraya station. When is the work expected to be completed? In February, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said that repairs are expected to be completed in September at the earliest.