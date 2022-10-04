Tesla Cybertruck To 'Serve Briefly As A Boat'?

The Tesla Cybertruck has been in the dark for quite some time, but the latest Tweet from Elon Musk has certainly raised its interest.

Being one of the most highly-anticipated EVs awaiting its official launch (which has been delayed several times already), a new detail regarding the Tesla Cybertruck has emerged, and it might come with the capability to 'serve briefly as a boat'.

Elon Musk said it, not us

So what was the Tweet from Elon Musk himself? Apparently, the "Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren’t too choppy."

Elon Musk also added a reply to that particular Tweet by explaining this reasoning "Needs be able to get from Starbase to South Padre Island, which requires crossing the channel."

Easier said than done, buddy. Then again, this is Elon Musk we're talking about.

Tesla Cybertruck to be launched in 2023

With quite a delay in its production, the Tesla Cybertruck has been said to finally enter the market by the middle of 2023. This new waterproof capability might drive it back even further, but we're keeping our hopes up for now.

In the meantime, you can be certain that the line-up will consist of four different variants starting with the single-motor rear-wheel-drive and going up to a quad-motor all-wheel-drive model (also destined for its official introduction in the coming months).

As of now, you can safely say that the Tesla Cybertruck is still deep in the development stage.