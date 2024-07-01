Tesla starts Model 3 Performance deliveries in Malaysia

Today marked a significant milestone for Tesla as the company began deliveries of its highly anticipated Model 3 Performance in Malaysia.

Enthusiastic customers received their new vehicles at Tesla's Cyberjaya Experience Centre, with over 100 units scheduled for delivery over the next two days. This event marks the beginning of a wave of deliveries for eager Malaysian customers who have been waiting for this high-performance electric sedan.

The Model 3 Performance builds on the success of Tesla's best-selling electric sedan, the Model 3, by introducing a range of updates designed to enhance both performance and aesthetics. With an impressive acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds and a range of up to 528 km per charge (WLTP), the Model 3 Performance offers a thrilling driving experience that sets it apart from its predecessors.

Designed for those seeking ultimate track performance, the Model 3 Performance features new front seats emblazoned with the Performance badge, a larger rear spoiler, and an all-new adaptive suspension system that significantly improves handling and ride comfort.

The exterior styling is equally distinctive, boasting red callipers and a Performance-badged rear bumper that differentiates it from other Model 3 trims. Otherwise, though, they’ll look

To support the growing number of Tesla owners in Malaysia, the company has established a robust charging network. Currently, there are 11 Supercharging stations equipped with 52 chargers and 11 Destination Charging stations with 57 chargers across the country.

Tesla is also actively expanding this infrastructure to facilitate seamless travel between Malaysia and Singapore, which also hosts 11 Supercharging stations and 11 Destination Charging stations. This commitment to enhancing the charging network underscores Tesla's dedication to meeting the increasing demand for its innovative electric vehicles in the region.