»
  Tesla opens 2 new Destination Charger locations in Penang - The Ship Campus, All Seasons Place

Auto News
 | 

Tesla Malaysia has announced the extension of its Tesla charging network to Penang by introducing two destination charging stations for both island and mainland owners.

These stations are located at The Ship Campus in Batu Kawan, quite close to the second bridge, with the other located at All Seasons Place on Lebuhraya Thean Aik in Air Itam.

Starting with destination charging station at The Ship Campus, there are eight AC chargers situated in the outdoor car park area by the main entrance.

Meanwhile, at All Seasons Place, four AC chargers are available on the indoor parking structure on Level G. Both charging locations are accessible to Tesla electric vehicles throughout the day.

With these additions, there are now a total of six Supercharging stations and eight destination charging stations in Malaysia.

Overall, the company now operates 30 DC fast charging bays (Supercharger) across 6 locations (Pavilion KL; Pavilion Bukit Jalil, Sunway Pyramid; Iskandar Puteri in Johor; Freeport A’Famosa in Melaka and Tesla HQ in Cyberjaya) and 37 AC charging (Destination Charger) bays across the country.

Aside from expanding its coverage throughout Malaysia, Tesla has also expressed its commitment to further develop its charging infrastructure in Penang. Surely, there is plenty of demand for a Supercharger station there.

Related Tags
2024 tesla Malaysia Supercharger destination charger Penang Batu Kawan Air Itam
Jim Kem

Jim Kem

Content Producer

There's just something about cars. It's a conveyance, it's a liability, it's a tool; but it can also be a source of joy, pride, inspiration and passion. It's much like clothes versus fashion. And like the latter, the pursuit of perfection never ends.

