Six new 250kW Tesla Superchargers are now live at Pavilion Bukit Jalil

Tesla has further expanded their network of Superchargers in Malaysia with the opening of their newest location, Pavilion Bukit Jalil, totalling six Supercharging stations and six Destination Charging stations nationwide.

At the B1 carpark near Pillar H19 in the shopping mall, Tesla owners have access to six Superchargers for charging their vehicles. Similar to previous installations in Malaysia, Pavilion Bukit Jalil is equipped with V3 Superchargers capable of providing DC fast charging speeds up to 250kW. Pricing for Pavilion Bukit Jalil's Supercharger bays is set at RM1.50/kWh.

Adjacent to these Superchargers, there are two Destination Charging bays designated for Tesla owners planning longer stays at the mall. Both the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y support up to 11kW of AC charging when connected to the Wall Connector at these bays.

Like other Supercharger locations, Pavilion Bukit Jalil's Superchargers are reserved for Tesla vehicles. Non-Tesla Supercharging capability remains inactive in Malaysia, and the Destination Charging bays are exclusively labeled "Tesla Charging Only," indicating support only for Tesla vehicles.

Since Tesla's introduction to Malaysia last July, six Tesla Supercharger sites have been established in Peninsular Malaysia, including Pavilion Bukit Jalil, Sunway Pyramid, Pavilion KL, Tesla Service Centre Cyberjaya, Freeport A’Famosa Melaka, and Sunway Bigbox Iskandar Puteri.

With exception of the Tesla Service Centre at their Cyberjaya headquarters, Sunway Pyramid, and Pavilion KL, all locations serve as Destination Charging sites. Additional sites such as Pavilion Damansara Heights and Sunway Velocity Mall, along with Wall Connectors at All Seasons Place Penang, are still awaiting activation despite installation since early December last year.

While access is currently limited to Tesla vehicles, future changes are anticipated. As per the agreement with the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry (MITI), Tesla is mandated to build 50 fast chargers by 2026, with at least 30% accessible to all EVs regardless of brand.