The all-electric Spectre rolls into Malaysia for a cool RM2 million, order books already full

The first production EV to come out of Goodwood, the Rolls-Royce Spectre, has touched down in Malaysia close to a year following its global introduction in October 2022.

In Malaysia, the Rolls-Royce Spectre starts at a price of RM2.0 million before optional extras. According to Rolls-Royce, the demand for the Spectre is so high that orders are already stretching into 2024.

While the Spectre shares its platform with existing combustion-engined models such as the latest Phantom and Cullinan, it's important to note that the Architecture of Luxury was designed from the outset to accommodate both combustion and fully electric powertrains.

Rolls-Royce has taken special measures to enhance the Spectre's chassis, making it 30% stiffer than any previous Rolls-Royce model. This was achieved through the structural integration of its battery housing and the use of extruded aluminium sections.

Notably, the battery is positioned between the vehicle floor and a channel that houses wiring and climate control components, also serving as a 700 kg sound-damping feature, according to Rolls-Royce.

In terms of its exterior dimensions, the Spectre measures 5,475 mm in length, 2,017 mm in width (excluding mirrors), and stands at 1,573 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,210 mm. This situates the marque's first production electric vehicle between the Cullinan and the Phantom in terms of size. Additionally, the Spectre boasts 23-inch alloy wheels, making it the first Rolls-Royce in a century to feature wheels of this size.

The Spectre is powered by a 102kWh battery that offers a range of up to 520 km on the WLTP testing standard. It utilises a pair of electric drive motors, one on each axle, providing all-wheel-drive with a combined output of 585 PS and 900 Nm of torque. This robust powertrain allows the 2,890 kg electric coupe to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in a brisk 4.5 seconds.

Charging the Spectre is a convenient process, with the capability to charge at up to 195 kW DC. This enables a 10-80% state of charge in just 34 minutes. Charging at 50 kW DC over the same 10-80% state of charge takes 95 minutes, while a full 0-100% charge from a 22 kW AC home charger requires five hours and 30 minutes.

Rolls-Royce's commitment to ride quality remains evident in the Spectre's design, employing an evolved version of the planar suspension found in the current-generation Ghost. The vehicle utilises a camera system to read the road surface ahead, adjusting the air springs and dampers accordingly.

Additionally, the Spectre can decouple its anti-roll bars when driven in a straight line to further enhance ride comfort, with re-engagement occurring when entering a corner.

The Spectre's fastback coupe body style features the widest Pantheon grille ever fitted to a production Rolls-Royce.

Notably, the Spectre's grille incorporates individual active shutter panes to reduce drag. Similar to the Ghost, the grille on the Spectre boasts 22 individual LEDs. Flanking the grille is a dual-tier lighting setup, with daytime running lights positioned above the main headlamps.

The iconic Spirit of Ecstasy figurine underwent 830 hours of aerodynamic refinement, resulting in a remarkable drag coefficient of 0.25, the lowest of any Rolls-Royce to date.