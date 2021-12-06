The Lexus UX300e Is Rumoured To Be Joining The Malaysian EV Crew Next Year

Rumour from the grapevine is that Lexus will be bringing in their fully electric UX300e next year into Malaysia.

The proposed incentive by the Malaysian government to make fully electric vehicles practically tax free next year has got manufacturers scrambling to try and bring in their EVs.

The latest rumour out of the grapevine is that Lexus also wants to be part of the EV option list, ready for the big Malaysian EV push next year.

Of course, the weapon of choice is the UX300e, an electric vehicle built based on the UX subcompact SUV which was launched in 2018.

The Lexus UX 300e brings a single electric motor configuration capable of producing 201 HP via the front axle. In addition, the lithium-ion battery pack system with a capacity of 54.3 kWh can provide a range of 400 kilometres once fully charged, according to the NEDC cycle data.

Interestingly, Lexus is banking on their unique air-cooled system to keep all the UX300e's 288 lithium-ion cells within the optimal temperature range, claiming their solution is safer and lighter than the water-cooled alternatives used in other EVs.

The automaker has kept the finer points of their engineering an internal secret but says that the car leverages the cabin air conditioning system to "enhance performance, battery life, and charging performance."

A Tesla-style Ludicrous Mode and sub 3 second century sprints are out of the equation with the Lexus, which should mean its batteries are far less strained throughout its life, contributing to its expected longevity.

Before its European launch, the UX300e was rumoured to come with an epic 10-year battery warranty, and it seems Lexus has made it happen as they are offering a 10-year battery warranty. In the UK however, the UX300e comes with an 8-year/ 100,000 mile warranty (whichever comes first) on the electric battery. The battery warranty can be extended to 10 years (or 600,000 miles, whichever comes first), with Lexus' Battery Health Check service.

We doubt Lexus Malaysia would be able to do the extendable 10-year battery warranty in countries with much warmer climates such as Malaysia, given how sensitive current-generation batteries are to heat - but we'll just have to wait and see.

To recharge the battery, the Lexus UX 300e has a 50 kW DC fast-charging capability that can be used on the CHAdeMo charging facility.

When Lexus built the UX300e, they wanted to ensure that the car drives well, which saw them placing the battery pack low under the floor, giving it a lower point of gravity, thus improving the handling.

They also focused on its NVH, pretty much like all other Lexus vehicles, which sees the UX300e employing a unique Active Sound Control (ASC) feature where the system will transmit natural ambient sound that allows the driver to understand the current driving conditions, as well as provide a more natural feeling for the passengers in the cabin.

All UX300e's are made at the Japanese manufacturer's Kyushu plant in Japan and retail around JPY 5,650,000 (RM211,685). It was launched in Japan and Europe in 2020.