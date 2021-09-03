The New E-Class - A Class Above The Rest

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) very recently launched the 2021 facelift Mercedes-Benz E-Class (W213) Avantgarde E200 and E300 AMG Line, refreshed with a host of new exterior and interior designs.

The Mercedes-Benz E Class, the standard by which we have come to judge executive sedans, has been in Malaysia since the early nineties. It has spawned five generations with each one building on the prestige of its predecessor. Just as you think that an E-Class could not get any better, Mercedes-Benz always seems to be able to innovate and integrate new features into the luxury sedan, making it one of the most complete sedans ever built.

The latest albeit a facelift is finally here with two variants: E 200 Avantgarde and E 300 AMG Line. Both will be assembled locally (CKD) in Pekan.

First introduced to the world in March 2020, the Mercedes Benz E Class facelift (W213) is where intelligence meets luxury, performance meets innovation and design meets precision.

This facelift model brings several distinctive changes that can be seen instantly, including a thinner front grille that comes in different shapes according to their variants. There are also newly designed LED headlights that sport an L-shaped daytime running light (DRL) at the top of the light cluster.

On the E 200 variant, the grille is hexagonal in shape and comes with two horizontal chrome stripes, with black vertical lines behind it. The E300, on the other hand, uses a trapezoidal grille that only has one horizontal chrome stripe in the middle, with the brand's recognisable chrome pins grille design behind it.

The E 300 has a more aggressive bumper, with larger intake air openings in the corners, while the E 200 is slightly more understated with a classy bumper complete with a chrome chin at the bottom.

Despite their differences, there are still some similarities between the two models, such as the bulge on the bonnet as well as the two exhaust tips at the rear. Another exterior change on this facelift model is its taillights, which are wider and connect right up to the boot, unlike the vertical ones seen on the pre-facelift model.

There are also two new colours for this facelift model, namely Grey Metallic and High-Tech Silver.

The E 200 Avantgarde comes standard with High Performance LED headlights (with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus) and 18-inch five-spoke wheels. The E 300 AMG Line variant comes with Multibeam LED headlights (with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus) as well as 19 -inch AMG rims.

On the inside, despite looking like it has the familiar dashboard as seen on the pre-facelift model, there is a significant change, which comes in the form of the infotainment system.

As expected, the facelift E-Class is equipped with the latest MBUX multimedia system (Mercedes-Benz User Experience), displayed through the Widescreen Cockpit screens, which consists of two 12.3 inch displays. As a result, the information on the instrument cluster is easy to read, especially as the screens are high in resolution. Furthermore, a dynamic presentation with brilliant graphics underlines the intuitive control structure.

This up to date MBUX system has various Mercedes Me connection services available as there is an LTE communications module built into it. It can be controlled using the touchpad on the centre console and has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Also included is a wireless charger, but that is only for the E 300 AMG Line variant.

The facelift E-Class also gets a new multifunction steering wheel in genuine Nappa leather. The steering wheel's control surfaces wear a high-gloss black finish, while the trim elements and surrounds have a light longitudinal-grain aluminium trim in the E200 Avantgarde and open-pore black ash wood trim on the 2021 E 300 AMG Line. The steering wheels are also equipped with touch control capacitive sensing buttons. The E 300 AMG Line gets a sportier steering wheel design, which is part of the AMG Line package.

Other interior features of the E 200 Avantgarde include dual-zone air conditioning, ambient lighting, adjustable power seats with memory function, powered rear sunblind, as well as Artico leather-wrapped seats. The E 300 AMG Line builds upon the E 200's interior kit list by adding a panoramic sunroof, three-zone air conditioning, Burmester sound system as well as AMG floor mats.

The 2021 E-Class includes the latest in Mercedes-Benz assistance systems. These assistance systems offer high levels of active safety, which makes the E-Class react if the driver doesn't.

The hands-off recognition now works on a capacitive basis. This enhances user-friendliness when driving in semi-automated mode. To inform the assistance systems that the driver still has control of the E-Class, a slight steering movement was previously required as feedback whereas now the steering wheel features a pad with the appropriate sensors in the rim itself. These register whether the driver is holding the wheel. If the system detects that the driver does not have their hands on the steering wheel for a certain amount of time, a warning cascade is started, which finally activates Emergency Brake Assist if the driver remains inactive.

As standard, the E 200 Avantgarde and E 300 AMG Line come with Active Brake Assist, which can use autonomous braking to prevent a collision or mitigate its severity in many situations. The system can also brake for stationary vehicles and crossing pedestrians at typical city speeds and even to prevent crashes, depending on the situation. As part of the Driving Assistance Package, this is now also possible when turning off across the oncoming lane.

The E 300 AMG Line variant has additional assistance in the form of Active Parking Assist with Parktronic and 360° camera. The system facilitates the search for and selection of a parking space when entering and leaving (if the vehicle was parked automatically) parallel and end-on parking spaces or garages.

For the first time, an E-Class can recognise and park into space by itself. The 360° camera on the E 300 AMG Line transmits an even more realistic image to the media display, including an expanded side view. When leaving a parking space, the system can warn of traffic crossing behind the vehicle and apply the brakes in case of doubt.

The E 300 AMG Line also comes with the Driving Assistance Package, Active Distance Assist Distronic, Active Steering Assist, Active Brake Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist and Pre-Safe® Plus.

One of the newest features of the E-Class facelift is Mercedes' Urban Guard, an intelligent interlinking of hardware and digital solutions that satisfies customer demand for security and property protection.

The Urban G Vehicle Protection package provides all-around monitoring. It comprises an anti-theft alarm system plus tow-away protection, which can detect changes in position. Movement in the vehicle interior also triggers visual and audible warnings. In addition, the driver will be notified of theft or parking damage detection through the Mercedes Me app.

These luxurious executive sedans start from RM326,943 for the E 200 Avantgarde, while the E 300 AMG Line is sold at RM375,432. Prices are inclusive of the sales tax exemption (100% because this is a CKD model), which will last until December 31, 2021. The sedans also come with a four-year, unlimited warranty.

Currently, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia is also offering a limited time only Step Up Agility Financing Plan for these cars, perfectly tailored for individuals who seek performance, value, unrivalled benefits and peace of mind at the wheel. The Step Up Agility Financing Plan starts from RM2,388 per month for the Mercedes-Benz E 200 Avantgarde and RM2,988 for the E300 AMG Line.







