The Porsche 911 GT3 Is Getting A Bigger Brother

What's better than the already awesome 2022 Porsche 911 GT3? A Porsche 911 GT3 RS. And yes, it's going to be launched soon.

Getting ready for its official global launch on 17 August 2022, the new top-of-the-line Porsche 911 is going to be quite a show. Developed and inspired by the 911 RSR and 911 GT3 R GT race cars, the new 911 GT3 RS is most likely going to be extraordinary.

500PS of six-cylinder goodness

According to Andreas Preuninger, Director GT Model Line, "The new 911 GT3 RS is even more optimised for track use than its predecessors. The spontaneously responsive, high-revving four-litre, six-cylinder boxer engine with approximately 500 PS has proven ideal for use at trackdays and club sport events."

"That's why we focused primarily on aerodynamics and chassis questions in the development of the new 911 GT3 RS," added Preuninger.

The current-gen Porsche 911 GT3 is able to hit 0-100km/h in just 3.9 seconds before punching to its top speed of 320km/h. The six-cylinder banger in this one is already a masterpiece, and we're guessing that the RS will turn things up all the way to 11.

Priced from RM1.7 million (excluding options and taxes) when it was launched back in November last year (that was with the tax exemption), you can opt to have either a seven-speed PDK or six-speed manual. Either way, you're a winner with this one. The RS? Champion, bro.