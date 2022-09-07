UMNO Member Dismisses Himself As Owner Of Crashed Porsche 911 GT3

A Porsche 911 GT3 went viral earlier this week when the RM1.7 million supercar crashed into a tree in Damansara.

Several news portals like the Malaysia Sentinel reported that the bluish purple Porsche belonged to UMNO Subang Division’s Chief, Dato’ Armand Azha Abu Hanifah. However, that's not really the case.

"Those are just speculations"

It seems that Dato' Armand recently spoke to The Vibes and stated openly that these reports which said that the Porsche belongs to him were mere speculations. Refusing to comment further, the UMNO Subang Division's Chief will leave it up to the police to investigate the matter at hand.

Before concluding, Dato' Armand did comment "Was there documentary proof to show the car belongs to me? And was there proof that I was the person driving the vehicle? These are all just hearsay. I can sue them. In fact, I will be sending legal letters to the portals that have alleged me as the owner of the Porsche," as reported by The Vibes.

A bad week for Porsche owners in Malaysia

Nevertheless, it was a beautiful Porsche 911 GT3 that crashed into a tree in Damansara. Luckily, there were no casualties reported. Then there was also the 996 GT2 which crashed near a toll plaza. Also equally bad with no major injuries reported.

