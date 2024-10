Get ready for the most electrifying event of the season – the Drive EVolution Roadshow, happening this weekend from October 11th to 13th at the Piazza, Pavilion Bukit Jalil! If you're passionate, even just curious about electric vehicles (EVs), or just looking for unbeatable deals on your next car, this is the event you won’t want to miss.

The Drive EVolution Roadshow is your one-stop shop to explore the latest, most desirable, and most technically impressive fully electric vehicles and secure exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.

With growing interest and a growing market quickly filling up with advanced zero emissions options, you’re sure to find one that’s just right for you, making this weekend’s Drive EVolution Roadshow tailor-made for those looking to get behind the wheel of the cutting edge while embracing a greener future and scoring some incredible savings.

But visitors just like you are in for more than just a car showcase. Whether you're looking to test drive a chic Smart #1, sleek Smart #3, or eyeing something from BMW, Tesla, MINI, Chery, Aion, or GWM, there's something to suit every fancy and budget with each brand bringing its own set of enticing offers, to make your next step in your EV journey smoother and more exciting.

And that’s not to mention some amazing financing options from RHB, offering interest rates as low as 2% p.a., RM210 in chargEV credits to make your EV charging experience even easier.

Their Solar Financing package also offers some attractive solutions to EV ownership, with rates starting as low as 4.27% per-annum with up a tenure of up to 7-years, a waiver of initial deposit on MaxSave Savings account or Smart Account/-i, and Multi-Currency Account/-i, as well as a waiver of issuance fee on RHB Multi Currency Visa Debit Card/-i and RHB Premier Multi Currency Visa Debit Card/-i.

Other than that, RHB credit card customers will also be eligible to receive up to RM225 cashback and will stand a change to win an iPhone 15 when you apply, activate and spend with RHB Credit Cards/-i.

With so many great options laid before you, the Drive EVolution Roadshow is truly an ideal time to explore EVs, with a robust selection of the hottest models gathered for you to admire and test up close and personal, such as:

Smart: Book your car and enjoy deals worth up to RM34,000 on the Smart #1 and up to RM15,000 on the Smart #3.

BMW: Through our friends at BMW Wheelcorp Premium, indulge in German luxury with BMW’s extensive range of industry leading EVs with exclusive event-only promotions.

MINI: Also from Wheelcorp Premium, and with models like the Cooper SE and Countryman SE, MINI’s electric offerings bring style and class to a whole new level while retaining the brand’s renowned driving excitement.

Tesla: Explore the iconic Tesla models with limited-time offers exclusive to the event. There will also be product demonstrations, a unique lightshow, and exclusive merchandise to be given away.

Chery: Enjoy RM7,000 in savings on the popular Omoda E5 and get 2 years of free service when you buy selected models.

GWM: Since its debut, the ORA Good Cat has quickly become one of the most popular electric models to hit Malaysian streets. Own this stylish EV and take home a free 1-year insurance, 5 years of service, and a home wallbox charger with included installation!

GAC Aion: The Aion Y Plus is one of the most exciting family MPVs on the market with its futuristic styling, accessible price, advanced feature set, and fully electric powertrain. Visitors will receive a free tinting package worth RM2,300 when you secure your GAC Aion vehicle.

Naturally, these offers are valid for a limited period during this weekend event, making the Drive EVolution Roadshow the best place to get acquainted with the hottest new models and secure your new EV. And as part of the ongoing Carlist Year-End Sales Cashback promotion, buyers at the event could win up to RM10,000 in cash rebates!

But it’s not just about the cars as the Drive EVolution Roadshow has a host of attractions and prizes waiting for all attendees with exciting challenges including a pedal power bike, wire maze, catch stick, and racing simulator - all with mystery gifts in store for winners!

Not only will registered participants stand a chance to win exclusive prizes from Tamiya, but also enter into a lucky draw for even more incredible prizes, including a Ninebot Segway worth RM3,199, a 70mai Omni X200 dashcam worth RM699, and a Steelmate 2-in-1 tyre inflator, power bank, and jump starter worth RM399.

This all adds further excitement to the weekend festivities, making the Drive EVolution Roadshow an event the whole family can enjoy.

This is your chance to experience firsthand what it's like to drive the future – smooth, quiet, and packed with tech. Don't miss out on this incredible event! You can register online at Carlist Drive EVolution for a more personalised experience or simply walk in during the event days at, 11th to 13th October at the Piazza, Pavilion Bukit Jalil.

With top brands, incredible deals, fun games, and the chance to win big prizes, the Drive EVolution Roadshow is the perfect weekend outing for EV enthusiasts and prospective car buyers alike! See you there!