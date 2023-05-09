Three new BYD 3S centres now operational in Klang Valley

Sime Darby Motors has officially launched three new BYD 3S centres in the Klang Valley.

Those who are interested in the BYD EV brand can head to any of these new 3S centres located in Ara Damansara, Glenmarie, and Cheras for everything related to the BYD brand including sales and aftersales that started with the BYD Atto 3.

The one in Ara Damansara alone had an investment of around RM11 million for an area that covers close to 20,000 square feet equipped with the latest facilities and retail concept of the BYD brand identity.

A total of 48 employees support this particular 3S centre which has also been equipped with four service work bays that can cater up to 270 units each month.

The one in Glenmarie under the management of BYD Sisma Auto is even bigger with a capacity to display up to nine cars and a total of 10 service work bays. As for the one in Cheras under Millenium Autobeyond, it's roughly the same size with a total of five service work bays.

According to Dato’ Jeffri Salim Davidson, Group CEO of Sime Darby Berhad, "As one of the key players in the automotive industry, the opening of three (3) BYD 3S centre is a testament to our commitment towards spurring more electric vehicle (EV) adoption amongst Malaysians as we strive to provide world-class sales and aftersales services to our BYD customers."

"We are pleased to have established strong partnerships with our dealer partners - Sisma Auto and Millenium Autobeyond – and we look forward to offering Malaysians innovative and sustainable BYD vehicles and solutions that meet their mobility needs and contribute to a greener future," added Dato' Jeffri.