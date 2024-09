Nowadays, buying a car for someone who has just started earning a salary is challenging despite their limited budget.

A graduate's needs should consider few aspects such as room, comfort, fuel efficiency, maintenance ease, ride quality, price range, gas mileage, kind of car, condition (new or used), and a long list of additional considerations.

Therefore, here are the list of budget-friendly car below RM90k for someone who earns around RM2500- RM3000.

1.Perodua Aruz

If you wanted a very affordable and value for money family car. Perodua Aruz is for you.

The 2NR-VE Dual VVT-i 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder powers the Aruz. The engine is paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission, which distributes power to the rear wheels.

Two variants are available: the Aruz X and AV, which retail for RM72,900 and RM77,900, respectively.

Tall and narrow on the outside, the Aruz is nevertheless an attractive vehicle. The bonnet, sides, and rear receive stylistic folds and creases to add light and shadow play on sheet metal. It certainly isn’t bland, an attractive prospect for many families.

2.Perodua Myvi

Naturally, the Perodua Myvi has been the most popular or community-selection automobile since it was introduced 13 years ago.

With its fashionable, functional, and numerous safety feature-filled design, it would be a pick if you’re searching for something trendy that you can live with for years at a reasonable cost.

The base G variation of a brand-new Myvi with a 1.3L engine and manual transmission costs RM46,500, while the top-of-the-line 1.5L engine automatic AV variant costs RM59,900.

Therefore, this car is ideal if you're a first-time car buyer who wants to play it safe and choose for reliability that has been shown and assured.

3. Perodua Bezza

If you need additional capacity and greater fuel economy, the Perodua Bezza is the best option. In general, it's a more useful automobile than the Axia, even if it costs no more to run and maintain.

This model offers several models 1.0 G (MT) model priced at RM 34, 580, 1.0 G (AT) at RM 36, 580,1.3 X (AT), by RM 43, 980 and model 1.3 AV (AT) for RM 49, 980. Furthermore, it also comes with two engine options: a 1.3L engine for greater power and an economical 1.0L engine.

Bezza boasts amazing utility, just like its siblings. Along with several storage spaces spread throughout the cabin and the biggest boot, it has similar fuel consumption figures to the Axia.

Safety tools also consist of ABS with EBD & BA, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRC), Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Hill-start Assist (HSA), Solar & Security Window Film, ISOFIX System with Top Tether.

4.Toyota Vios

If you dream of having a Toyota brand car but have a tight budget, don’t worry—you can still consider owning a Vios.

The starting price is RM89,600 for the 1.5E variant, but if you have a little bit more to splurge on, you can upgrade to 1.5 G for RM95,500.

Built on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform, the new Vios is powered by a 1.5-litre DOHC dual VVTi engine with a tad lower output at 106PS and 138Nm, mated to a seven-speed CVT with Sequential Shiftmatic.

Exterior-wise, the new Vios has a sleek and stylish, high-end fastback-like design, with a bold and prominent front grille and a sporty aero kit that stands out on the road.

5.Honda City Sedan

There are five variants available; however, according to the budget, you can get the Honda City 1.5L S for RM 84,900 or the Honda City 1.5L E (for RM 89,900).

The 2023 Honda City facelift updates news design exterior, taking inspiration from the sleek aesthetics of the Civic. All models now have new front and rear bumpers and a revised rear diffuser.

Refinement takes centre stage inside the cabin. The S,E, and V variants gain a 4.2-inch multi-info display (MID).

For safety reason, the model showcases Low-Speed Follow (LSF) for its adaptive cruise control (ACC) system, accompanied by Lead Car Departure Notification (LCDN). An arsenal of advanced driver-assistance features, including Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS), and Auto High Beam (AHB).