Top 5 turbo cars you can buy now

If you're in the market for a turbocharged car, you've come to the right place to find one! Turbo engines offer an exhilarating driving experience, combining power and efficiency.

Automakers are equipping their vehicles with small turbocharged engines due to their ability to balance fuel efficiency and performance. These engines provide improved fuel economy and enhanced power and torque compared to larger naturally aspirated engines.

But what makes them so attractive?

First and foremost, small turbocharged engines offer a significant power boost. The turbocharger forces more air into the engine, allowing it to burn more fuel and generate additional power.

This translates into quicker acceleration and a thrilling driving experience. Whether you're merging onto the highway or overtaking on a winding road, a turbocharged engine can deliver the performance you crave.

But it's not just about power. Small turbocharged engines are designed with fuel efficiency in mind. By downsizing the engine and using turbocharging technology, automakers can achieve the perfect balance between power and fuel economy.

These engines deliver impressive fuel efficiency figures while still providing the performance you desire. It's a win-win situation. Additionally, small turbocharged engines are lighter, making them a favourable choice for automakers as it won’t hunker down their cars.

With that being said, we decided to explore 5 of the top turbocharged cars you can buy now in Malaysia. Let's dive in!

Perodua Ativa 1.0L Turbo

The Perodua Ativa has taken the Malaysian market by storm with its compact SUV design and impressive turbocharged engine.

Powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine that puts out 98 PS and 140 Nm of torque, the Ativa delivers a peppy performance while maintaining excellent fuel efficiency.

Its modern features, spacious cabin, and attractive price point also make it a popular choice among urban drivers.



Proton X50 1.5 TGDI Flagship

Proton's X50 has gained immense popularity since its launch, and its small yet powerful turbocharged engine is one of the critical factors.

Its 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine pushes out 177 PS and 255 Nm of torque and offers a blend of power and fuel economy.

On top of that, the X50 boasts a stylish design, advanced safety features, and a host of modern technologies, making it a compelling choice for those looking for a compact SUV with a small, powerful and economical turbocharged engine.

Ford Ranger Wildtrak 2.0

For those seeking a small-sized turbocharged engine on a pickup truck, the Ford Ranger Wildtrak is an excellent option.

Equipped with a 2.0-litre turbodiesel four-cylinder engine with 213 PS and 500 Nm of torque, this rugged truck delivers impressive performance both on and off the road.

With its commanding presence, advanced off-road capabilities, and luxurious interior, the Ranger Wildtrak offers a combination of power, versatility, and refinement.

Honda Civic 1.5L Turbo

The Honda Civic has always been known for its sporty demeanour, and the turbocharged variant takes it to the next level.

Powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that churns out 173 PS and 220 Nm of torque, the Civic Turbo delivers an exhilarating performance while maintaining good fuel efficiency.

With its sleek design, comfortable and spacious interior, and advanced features, the Civic Turbo appeals to driving enthusiasts who seek a dynamic and stylish sedan.

Honda CR-V 1.5L Turbo

If you prefer a turbocharged SUV, the Honda CR-V Turbo is worth considering.

Its 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 193 PS and 243 Nm of torque surprisingly provides ample power for both city driving and highway cruising.

The CR-V Turbo combines spaciousness, comfort, and versatility with Honda's renowned reliability. With its premium features and refined driving experience, the CR-V Turbo stands out in the competitive SUV market.

Turbocharged cars offer a thrilling driving experience without compromising efficiency. The Perodua Ativa, Proton X50, Ford Ranger Wildtrak 2.0, Honda Civic Turbo, and Honda CR-V Turbo represent some of the top choices in the turbo car segment.

Whether you're looking for a compact SUV, a thrilling sedan, a utilitarian truck or a versatile SUV, these affordable turbocharged models can easily be found and acquired at CARSOME.

