Volkswagen Insurance Plan (VIP) Offers Owners Better Coverage, Added Benefits

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) recently announced the launch of its insurance programme, the Volkswagen Insurance Plan or “VIP”.

Benefits for VIP policy holders include prioritised claim approval, roadside assistance with 24-hour emergency towing, and assurance that repair work is conducted at authorised Volkswagen body and paint centres in accordance to Volkswagen repair standards with only genuine parts used.

Additionally, there are no excess fees, no betterment cost and an agreed value of up to 10 years. This is applicable to all Volkswagen models regardless of vehicle age.

The VIP policy can be purchased at any Volkswagen authorized dealerships, when registering a new car or during road tax renewal.

Allianz General Insurance Berhad and Etiqa General Takaful Berhad are partner panel insurers, with Allianz offering conventional insurance, and Etiqa offering both conventional and takaful insurance.

“With VIP, all Volkswagen owners regardless of model, can enjoy quality services and roadside assistance at the best value under a comprehensive plan catered exclusively just for them,” said Erik Winter, Managing Director of VPCM. 

Gokul

Gokul

