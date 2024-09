Just when we started losing hope that there might be a future where all cars aren’t just SUVs, Volvo has reignited interest in increasingly overshadowed sedan lineup with a shock teaser of its upcoming flagship electric sedan, the ES90.

Coming in at the end of its recent 90/90 event that saw the unveil of the new XC90 and set for a full reveal in March 2025, the ES90 is poised to take the place of the aging S90, Volvo’s premium large sedan. That said, we might be in for a forked PHEV and EV approach here as well, just like we saw between the XC90 and EX90.

Despite growing narrative around the decreasing popularity of sedans as well as slowing EV demand in general, Volvo’s decision to push forward with the ES90 comes as a welcome bold move.

The ES90 will no doubt be Volvo’s flagship electric saloon car and while no official details have been shared, the teaser offered a glimpse of the car’s silhouette, revealing design elements like a sleek six-window glasshouse reminiscent of the S90, pop-out door handles, and frameless side mirrors.

Underneath, the ES90 will share much with the EX90, including its second-generation Scalable Product Architecture (SPA2), allowing for a range of electric powertrain options, starting with a rear-wheel-drive Single Motor producing 279 PS (205 kW) and 490 Nm of torque.

Also on the cards is an all-wheel-drive Twin Motor variant generating 408 PS (300 kW) and 770 Nm, as well as the Twin Motor Performance packing an even bigger punch with 517 PS (380 kW) and 910 Nm.

In terms of range, the EX90’s 104 kWh battery allows for up to 580 km of travel, while a larger 111 kWh battery, available only in AWD models, offers up to 614 km on a full charge. With a lighter body and more aerodynamic design, the ES90 is likely to surpass figures already set for the bulkier electric SUV.

We’re not sure about the general public, but Volvo nerds (us included) have already begun feverish speculation about a potential wagon variant, possibly named the EV90.