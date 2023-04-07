Who says you can’t buy a used BMW with confidence?

Looking for an electrifying driving experience with a great value? Look no further at Sime Darby Auto Selection this weekend at Bukit Jalil Stadium for some great BMW vehicles from their BMW Premium Selection.

Buying any used vehicle can be a nerve-wracking and daunting experience but all this can be done with Sheer Peace of Mind this weekend.

A plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) can be a lot of fun to drive with its electric motor and gasoline engine working in combination to deliver impressive performance and efficiency, and thanks to establishments like Sime Darby Auto Selection, which takes pride in offering a wide variety of high-quality, pre-owned BMW vehicles that have been thoroughly inspected and certified by expert technicians, you can now enjoy all the benefits of driving an electrified BMW at more affordable prices.

When you choose an Approved Auto Selection car, you can rest assured that you're getting a vehicle that meets the highest standards for quality and reliability.



Each car undergoes a rigorous inspection process, which includes a comprehensive check of the engine, transmission, brakes, suspension, and electrical systems.

In addition to being thoroughly inspected and certified, Approved Auto Selection BMWs available at Bukit Jalil from 7-9 April will also come with a variety of benefits that are rarely seen in used BMW vehicles.

These attractive benefits include:

● Attractive rebates

● 360-Degree technical & optical check

● Verified service history

● High trade-in value

● Roadside Assistance

● Complimentary Gift

● 1-year extended warranty for plug-in-hybrid battery

This one-time offer will only be available at Sime Darby Auto Selection's bringing back Joy exhibition at Bukit Jalil this weekend, so make sure you grab your family and friends so that everybody can experience the joy of owning their dream BMW courtesy of BMW Premium Selection.