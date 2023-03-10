SDAS launches +Hybrid extended warranty programme for pre-owned BMW PHEVs

Sime Darby Auto Selection (SDAS) has launched its latest +Hybrid extended warranty programme for pre-owned BMW plug-in hybrid (PHEV) selection.

The +Hybrid extended warranty programme is in collaboration with Guard My Ride (GMR) as well as RHB Insurance to offer the market's first extended warranty programme specifically for pre-owned BMW plug-in hybrid cars in their selection which covers:

Electrical Machine Electronics (EME)

High-Voltage Battery Cell

Integrated Motor Generator (Electric Motor)

Battery Management Electronics (SME)

All pre-owned BMW PHEV units (330e, 530e, 740Le, X5 40e/45e) under SDAS will come with the +Hybrid extended warranty automatically starting today. For customers who have purchased BMW PHEVs from any of the SDAS branches, there's also the option to purchase the extended warranty via the SDAS 3S Centre located in Glenmarie.

There is, however, some T&C to be eligible for +Hybrid extended warranty programme, particularly the vehicle's mileage under 140,000km or no older than 8 years. This will get owners a program up to RM15,000 per claim and it can go up to RM100,000 per year depending on vehicle age and type.

To know more about the +Hybrid extended warranty programme or if you're interested to check out their selection of pre-owned BMW PHEVs, head over to any of the SDAS branches located in Ara Damansara, Johor Bahru, Tebrau, and Penang.