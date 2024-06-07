Wing Hin's Toyota Vios Race Car Ready to Rock Malaysia Championship Series

Wing Hin Motorsports is set for another entry in this year's Malaysia Championship Series (MCS) with its race-spec Toyota Vios.

Having completed its shakedown test at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) earlier this week, some photos shared on the Wing Hin Motorsports Facebook page certainly caught our attention.

What seems to be the base Toyota Vios 1.5 E variant has been significantly modified to meet the regulations to compete in the MCS Malaysia Touring Car (MTC)/Stock Production (SP2) category.

Its Platinum White Pearl colourway remains for now before all the team decals and race sponsor stickers go on, but the body kit modifications have been done in a way that's not only compliant with the rules to compete in MCS, but also very tastefully executed.

You can also see other modifications to the wheels, brakes, suspensions, towing mechanisms, cooling components, and other elements of the stripped-out interior, which means that Wing Hin Motorsports potentially has another serious contender within its arsenal for MCS.

While no technical specifications have been revealed by the team, we know that the standard Toyota Vios 1.5 E runs the 2NR-V 1.5-litre four-cylinder DOHC Dual VVT-i engine that produces 106 PS and 138 Nm paired to a seven-speed CVT in its stock form.

If it's anything like the race cars used in the Vios Challenge of Malaysia's Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival, it's safe to say that this beauty will also be equipped with a five-speed manual gearbox paired with a racing clutch plus a limited-slip differential.

It's also safe to assume that Wing Hin's Toyota Vios has gone through quite a weight reduction from its stock 1,460 kg gross down to somewhere closer to the race category's 970 kg minimum requirement.

If you're excited to see how this machine performs on the track, Round 2 of the Malaysia Championship Series 2024 will be taking place this weekend (7-9 June 2024) at the Sepang International Circuit.

Entrance to the Main Grandstand is free, but if you can't make it, you can always catch the live stream on Facebook. One thing is for sure, it's not going to be a dull race.