Wuling Air EV launched in Indonesia - 40hp, 100km/h, 300km range

Wuling Motors unveiled its third and latest micro EV model, the Wuling Air EV, in Jakarta, Indonesia, earlier this month. For the Indonesian market, the Wuling Air EV will be simply called Wuling EV as it will be the brand's first electric car to be sold outside of China (thanks to the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture).

The Wuling EV will begin its sales in Indonesia sometime in Q3 this year where it will also be assembled at the Cikarang factory in West Java. Wuling has been making its EVs in Indonesia since 2015 and considering that the Air EV has been chosen as the official car partner for the 2022 G20 Summit that's going to be held in Bali in November, we're guessing that it's indeed the correct strategy at the right time.

*Image credit: Wuling Indonesia

Wuling EV sold in Indonesia

Based on the Global Small Electric Vehicle (GSEV) platform, the Air EV shares its platform with other Wuling EV models, but it has adopted the brand's new design language. Measuring 2,972 mm in length, 1,506 mm in width, and 1,630 mm in height, these dimensions are for the four-seater version, and there will be a two-seater model as well for the Chinese market with a shorter wheelbase.

Not much else can be said about this tiny EV apart from it having a 40hp electric motor powering the front wheels and paired to a lithium iron phosphate battery pack with no details of its capacity. They did, however, state that the 860kg cutey can hit 100km/h top speed with a range of up to 300km per charge.

*Image credit: Wuling Indonesia

No mention of prices either for the Indonesian market, but sources have indicated that once the model goes on sale in China in Q3, it'll be priced from 55,000-65,000 yuan (around RM36,193-RM42,774 after direct conversion).