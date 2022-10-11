2022 Audi A3 Sedan Launched - 2.0T S Line In Malaysia For RM332k

The new Audi A3 Sedan has now arrived in Malaysia under new local distributors PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM), ending its steak of absence in our market.

Available as a single S Line variant for RM331,990, the 2022 car is fully imported from Germany and is powered by the brand’s 2.0-litre TFSI turbocharged four-cylinder engine and mated to an 7-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission that channels drive to the front wheels.

Power is stout 190PS while peak torque of 320Nm is sustained between 1,500rpm and 3,990rpm, giving it stats that should allow it to keep pace with its platform cousin, the Volkswagen Golf GTI.

From where we previously saw the A3 as it was sold in Malaysia, this all-new version features an evolved MQB vehicle architecture and a design that’s just as extra-angular as most new Audis. However, that front end is still very much distinguished by its Singleframe grille, flaked by LED headlights.

Wheels, unlike the images shown here depicting an A3 Sedan S Line with 19-inch wheels, the Malaysian-spec car receives smaller 17-inch rollers with a 5-parallel-spoke style wearing 225/45 tyres.

Inside, there’s Fine Nappa leather upholstery, a 10.1-inch MMI central touchscreen and the automaker’s Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster interface that all runs on hardware that Audi claims boasts 10 times the computing power of its predecessor. Of course, there’s also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Unfortunately, for that price there isn’t a very comprehensive list of active safety features that seem to be more and more prevalent even in the budget end of the market. Aside from anti-lock brakes, stability control, and airbags, the A3 is equipped with Lane Departure Warning, tyre pressure monitoring, and ISOFIX tether points.

Like all other Audi models on sale here, the A3 Sedan S Line 2.0 TFSI comes with a 5-year unlimited mileage warranty, 5-year roadside assistance, and 3 years of free maintenance.