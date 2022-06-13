Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. 2022 Jaguar XF Launched In Malaysia - From RM498,800

2022 Jaguar XF Launched In Malaysia - From RM498,800

Auto News
 | 

2022 Jaguar XF Launched In Malaysia - From RM498,800

Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia (JLRM) has officially launched the new Jaguar XF for the Malaysian market (the last time was pre-launch, this time its launch-launch).

Updated for 2022, the new XF now comes with a new exterior design as well as a more premium interior in terms of both looks and feel.

Those who suddenly want to have a 'Jag' in their lives can now place their bookings for the XF (it was fully booked during the pre-launch phase, but has now been reopened). Exterior-wise, the XF is fitted with a refreshed front-end design that includes a new grille with lower-positioned air intakes, all-LED 'Double J' headlights, plus a sleek rear bumper to round up its new look.

2022 jaguar xf price specs malaysia

More changes can be seen on the inside than out as the new XF now comes with a more 'dynamic and bold' cockpit setup for a more enhanced driving experience. It is said to have a much sportier centre console that blends into the dashboard and it also comes with a wireless device charger.

Speaking of dashboard, you'll also find a new and wider 11.4-inch curved glass HD touchscreen that features the latest Pivi Pro infotainment tech. Not only is it three times brighter and 48% larger, but there's also wireless Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto (for compatible smartphones only).

2022 jaguar xf price specs malaysia interior

For RM498,800 (price includes 10% SST but without insurance, road tax, and registration), the new Jaguar XF RWD model comes ready with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine that produces 250PS which allows it to hit 0-100km/h in just 7.1 seconds (also thanks to its eight-speed automatic gearbox).

Other highlighted features include Active Road Noise Cancellation, Meridian Sound system, and Jaguar's latest-generation driver assistance technology which comes ready with Adaptive Cruise Control as well as Driver Condition Monitor.

Related Tags
jaguar Jaguar Malaysia Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia JLRM 2022 Jaguar XF 2022 Jaguar XF Malaysia
Print

Related News

Comments

×

Carlist.my security

Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party