2022 Jaguar XF Launched In Malaysia - From RM498,800

Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia (JLRM) has officially launched the new Jaguar XF for the Malaysian market (the last time was pre-launch, this time its launch-launch).

Updated for 2022, the new XF now comes with a new exterior design as well as a more premium interior in terms of both looks and feel.

Those who suddenly want to have a 'Jag' in their lives can now place their bookings for the XF (it was fully booked during the pre-launch phase, but has now been reopened). Exterior-wise, the XF is fitted with a refreshed front-end design that includes a new grille with lower-positioned air intakes, all-LED 'Double J' headlights, plus a sleek rear bumper to round up its new look.

More changes can be seen on the inside than out as the new XF now comes with a more 'dynamic and bold' cockpit setup for a more enhanced driving experience. It is said to have a much sportier centre console that blends into the dashboard and it also comes with a wireless device charger.

Speaking of dashboard, you'll also find a new and wider 11.4-inch curved glass HD touchscreen that features the latest Pivi Pro infotainment tech. Not only is it three times brighter and 48% larger, but there's also wireless Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto (for compatible smartphones only).

For RM498,800 (price includes 10% SST but without insurance, road tax, and registration), the new Jaguar XF RWD model comes ready with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine that produces 250PS which allows it to hit 0-100km/h in just 7.1 seconds (also thanks to its eight-speed automatic gearbox).

Other highlighted features include Active Road Noise Cancellation, Meridian Sound system, and Jaguar's latest-generation driver assistance technology which comes ready with Adaptive Cruise Control as well as Driver Condition Monitor.