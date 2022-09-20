Land Rover Defender 90 Launched Locally - From RM839k

Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia has finally launched the compact Land Rover Defender D90, six months after previewing it locally - priced from RM839k.

The L663 Land Rover Defender arrived in Malaysia late last year solely in a Defender 110 five-door guise. Following up on its local success, Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia (JLRM) decided to preview the three-door version of the new age Landie in March 2022, which has now been officially launched.

Defender D90 - Most capable Defender to date

The Defender 90 is an all-terrain award-winning model crowned as the most capable Land Rover to date. Featuring a more compact version of Land Rover's all-aluminium monocoque body, the Defender 90 shows us that it is no softy as the new D7x architecture on the Defender is one of the stiffest body structures that the brand has ever produced – three times stiffer than the best body-on-frame designs in the market.

The new Land Rover Defender 90, just like the 110, sports a modern and bold design while maintaining its highly-acclaimed all-terrain capabilities.

Defender D90 features

The three-door short-wheelbase Defender 90 has a maximum wading depth of 900mm and is also equipped with a twin-speed transfer box, which provides a boost of speed and control to power through challenging conditions such as steep inclines and declines, unpredictable terrain and off-road driving.

Not only does its electronic air suspension ensure a comfortable driving experience, but it also helps with off-roading as it has an adjustable height to suit different driving purposes.

This includes an access height of 40mm, which is great for car parks with low ceilings, to an extended height of up to 75mm for those that need the extra ground clearance. For extreme off-road conditions, a further extended ride height of 70mm is available, providing exceptional ground clearance and wheel articulation.

Adaptive Dynamics helps the Defender be great on/off-road

But the Defender is not only geared for off-roading as its Adaptive Dynamics feature allows drivers to fine-tune driving characteristics to give anybody behind the wheel the best experience possible when on paved roads. With adaptive dampers evaluating bodily movements up to 500 times per second, Adaptive Dynamics utilises the data to optimise control and comfort instantaneously for the driver.

As seen with the Defender 110, there are two Ingenium engines to choose from, the P300 4-cylinder Petrol (300PS/400Nm) or the P400 6-cylinder MHEV Petrol (400PS/550Nm).

Land Rover’s next-generation Electronic Vehicle Architecture, dubbed EVA 2.0, also supports Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) updates, which helps the vehicle get better with age.

EVA 2.0 consists of a state-of-the-art forward-facing digital camera, advanced ultrasonic sensors and a powerful onboard network which supports a comprehensive suite of driver assistance technologies.

This includes a 3D Surround Camera that provides 360-degree visibility of surrounding areas as well as an advanced camera system that provides enhanced augmented on-screen visualisation when using Wade Sensing and Land Rover’s ClearSight Ground View transparent bonnet technology to improve visibility.

Official accessories list is humongous - Defender D90

Available in five colours, the new model comes with 170 individual accessories, the most extensive range ever produced for a Land Rover. The accessories include the innovative Exterior Side-Mounted Gear Carrier that offers extra space, as well as a new Above and Beyond Collection of outdoor performance equipment and apparel, complementing the driver’s adventures with the Defender 90.

Price and warranty D90 Defender Malaysia

Priced from RM838,800 and RM1,098,800 for P300 and P400 MHEV, respectively (with 10% SST and excluding Road Tax, Registration and Insurance), the new Defender 90 comes with Land Rover's Care programme, which includes a five-year warranty, five years’ free service and three years roadside assistance.

For more information, log on to www.landrover.com.my