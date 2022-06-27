Jaguar Land Rover Launches Refreshed 2022 F-PACE - From RM599k

Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia unveils the 2022 Jaguar F-PACE - the SUV sports a slick new exterior and sophisticated yet plush interior features.

Jaguar's luxury performance sports utility vehicle (SUV) has been refreshed, combining high-performance with style and functionality.

Exterior

The F-PACE now features a more sculpted bonnet as well as a super-slim, all-LED quad headlights, which give the F-PACE an even bolder appearance. The new headlight design is 10mm slimmer than before and features Jaguar's ‘Double J’ Daytime Running Light (DRL), providing greater visual width to enhance its stance.

At the rear, the new tailgate also accentuates the visual width of the vehicle, and the new all-LED rear lights with sculpted lenses are inspired by the fully electric I-PACE and feature Jaguar’s chicane graphic, showcasing the modernity of the overall design.

Interior

On the inside, the new cockpit design is bolder and features a greater focus on the driver. The interior also now feels more spacious, thanks to the contrasting use of colour where the interior is in one tone to enhance the sense of space.

The new Drive Selector epitomises Jaguar’s approach to contemporary controls. The soft upper trim wraps around the ‘palm grip’ and proudly features a ‘cricket-ball’ stitch, inspired by iconic British craftsmanship. Below, the precision-engineered metal cradle is sculpted for added tactility and an engaging quality feel.

The five-seater cabin features not only well-crafted leather upholstery but also practicality, courtesy of its 40:20:40 configuration that allows each seat to be folded completely or individually to accommodate occupants and bulky belongings.

Infotainment system

To complement the practicality of the SUV, the 2022 Jaguar F-PACE has a centrally mounted intuitive 11.4-inch curved-glass HD touchscreen that operates the new Pivi Pro infotainment system, which provides greater clarity than ever before.

The intuitive system allows the driver to carry out 90% of common tasks within two taps from the home screen thanks to its simplified menu structure. Engineered around a smartphone-like interface, it features an intuitive touchscreen that allows drivers to go directly to what is needed.

The infotainment system can now wirelessly connect to smartphones for occupants to experience the convenience of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Wireless device charging is also available for seamless connectivity.

Active Road Noise Cancellation technology

The F-PACE now comes with an in-built segment-first Active Road Noise Cancellation technology which monitors and eliminates external noises. The technology constantly monitors vibrations from the road surface and calculates the opposite phase sound wave needed to remove the noise heard by occupants. This means quieter noise levels within the cabin and improved refinement that helps to reduce fatigue, commonly associated with prolonged exposure to low-frequency sound.

Driving modes

Further adding to its usability is the integrated Jaguar Drive Control technology, which features Comfort, Eco, Rain-Ice-Snow, and Dynamic modes that can be selected manually to meet various road conditions. In tandem, the Configurable Dynamics onboard enables the selection of engine response, gearbox shift points, and steering to suit personal preference.

Driver Assistance Systems

Driver assistance technologies in the 2022 F-PACE include:

Driver condition monitor

Emergency braking

Lane keep assist

Cruise control and speed limiter.

Engine

The new Jaguar F-PACE comes only in the 250PS R-Dynamic variant. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder 250PS Ingenium petrol engine produces 365Nm of torque, delivering acceleration from zero to 100km/h in 7.3 seconds.

Price and availability

Priced from RM598,800 (with 10% SST and excluding Road Tax, Registration and Insurance), the Jaguar F-PACE was well received and fully booked at the pre-launch phase. With the launch of the SUV, it is now available for order once again.