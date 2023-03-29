Jaguar I-PACE launched in Malaysia - 400PS/696NM, 470KM range, from RM460K

After what felt like a very long time since there were rumours that the Jaguar I-PACE would grace our roads, Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia has finally launched the Jaguar I-PACE, their first fully electric premium sport utility vehicle (SUV) for the Malaysian market.

The Jaguar I-PACE, which seamlessly integrates sustainability and practicality with its contemporary design has won more than 80 awards globally, including ‘World Car of the Year’, ‘World Car Design of the Year’ and ‘World Green Car’.

Two variants, the LE and HSE

The Jaguar EV comes in two variants, the LE and HSE, with prices starting at RM460,800 for the LE and RM498,800 for the HSE. The main differences between the variant are distinguished by air suspension, Meridien sound system and sports seats for the HSE version.

Powertrain same for all

The rest is pretty much the same, including its powertrain, which features two Jaguar-designed electric motors at each axle, which gives the hatchback-looking SUV 400PS and 696Nm of torque.

Its aluminium construction and a low centre of gravity offer an unrivalled balance of all-wheel drive performance, according to Jaguar, but we're pretty certain it has the highest level of refinement, luxury and agility, judging by past Jaguars.

The Jaguar I-PACE sets itself apart in its segment, with its ability to accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds and a 400m sprint in 12.4 seconds, as well as having a wading depth rating of 500mm.

Battery and charging speed

Equipped with a 90kWh battery, the I-PACE has a certified Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) range of up to 470km. The battery is positioned in the centre of the vehicle, as low as possible, with a seal between the housing and the underfloor.

Customers can enjoy fast charging when connected to an 11kW wall box, as it can achieve 53km of WLTP range per hour, and a full charge from empty-to-full which only takes 8.6 hours, making it ideal for overnight charging at home.

Interior features

Jaguar I-PACE features the Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, which employs an innovative combination of touchscreens, capacitive sensors, and tactile physical controls, making it easy to use.

The standard 10" and optional 5.5" dual high-definition Touchscreens allow users to view information while also interacting with additional features, increasing flexibility and efficiency.

Despite being a mid-sized SUV, the I-PACE’s cab forward design and electric powertrain provide interior space comparable to large SUVs.

There is 890mm of legroom in the back, and a useful 10.5-litre central storage compartment due to the lack of a transmission tunnel.

Tablet and laptop storage is available beneath the rear seats, and the rear luggage compartment has a capacity of 656 litres - and 1,453 litres with the seats folded flat.

Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia is also giving free RM1,000 credit in the DC GoToU app for every booking received during the launch period until 28 May 2023. This allows users to reserve a charging station, as well as the guarantee of it being switched on.

Reservations for the Jaguar EV can be made at Jaguar showrooms in Ara Damansara or Penang.