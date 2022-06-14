2022 Nissan Serena S-Hybrid Now Open For Booking - Below RM150,000?

Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM), the official custodian for the Nissan brand here in Malaysia, has announced that the 2022 Nissan Serena S-Hybrid model will be launching sometime in July, and bookings for it are now open.

Updated with more premium styling and enhanced safety features, the new Nissan Serena S-Hybrid remains the only locally-assembled hybrid MPV in the country, which is also an important fact related to its pricing.

2022 Nissan Serena S-Hybrid - below RM150,000?

The new Nissan Serena S-Hybrid will also feature some premium MPV specs such as Dual Back Door, Hands-Free Dual Power Sliding Doors (for both sides), 13-seat versatile configuration with second-row Captain Seats, front Zero Gravity Seats (also for the second row), combination Nappa leather, and many more.

Safety-wise, ETCM also stated that the upcoming Serena's safety suite will now include:

Intelligent Predictive Forward Collision Warning

Intelligent Forward Collision Braking

Lane Departure Warning

Blind Spot Warning

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Around View Monitor (360 camera)

Firepower comes in the same 2.0-litre Twin CVTC hybrid drivetrain with Energy Control Motor (ECO) for improved performance as well as fuel efficiency. This power unit for the Nissan Serena produces 150PS at 6,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 4,400rpm with a fuel consumption rate of 14.2km/l (NEDC).

There will be two variants on offer for the new 2022 Nissan Serena S-Hybrid:

Base Highway Star Premium Highway Star.

For Peninsular Malaysia, expect the prices to be under RM150,000 for the former, and under RM165,000 for the latter. You can see the key differences between the two variants in the photo, below.

ETCM has also urged those who are interested to place their bookings of only RM1,000 early to help minimise the overall waiting time (because semiconductor microprocessor shortages and global shipment delays are still ongoing issues right now).

Also, early-bird bookings can also enjoy offers of five free maintenance services (inclusive parts and labour) at alternate intervals (10,000km, 30,000km, 50,000km, 70,000km, and 90,000km). Warranty is also up to five years with unlimited mileage.