2022 Facelift Nissan Serena S-Hybrid Launched - Priced from RM150k

Edaran Tan Chong Motor launches the facelift 2022 Nissan Serena S-Hybrid, from RM150k

Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM), the official distributor of Nissan vehicles in Malaysia, has launched the 2022 Nissan Serena S-Hybrid. The 2022 MPV is a facelift version of the C27 Serena, which debuted in Japan a few years ago.

Updated with more premium styling and enhanced safety features, the bulk of the updates for the MPV comprise its safety features, exterior looks and infotainment system.

Variants and Prices

The 2022 Serena S-Hybrid is available in two variants, the 2.0L Highway Star and the 2.0L Premium Highway Star. Both variants come with the same 2.0-litre Twin CVTC hybrid drivetrain with Energy Control Motor (ECO) but with different levels of kit.

2.0L Highway Star - RM149,888 (OTR w/o insurance)

(OTR w/o insurance) 2.0L Premium Highway Star - RM162,888 (OTR w/o insurance)

Exterior 2022 Nissan Serena S-Hybrid

While the shell has not really changed much, there's a refreshed look to the 2022 Serena, thanks mainly to the inclusion of the 'Majestic Chrome Nissan V-motion front grille', which stretches from the headlight area all the way down to the centre intake.

There are also redesigned headlamps, featuring bi-LED lights as well as positioning lights at the brow area. The rear lights have also been given a refresh, featuring a set of curvaceous taillights that help make the car look wider.

ETCM were also keen to point out that the MPV has a new wheelhouse sound-absorbing liner, which has helped make the cabin quieter. Speaking of wheelhouse, the wheels on the base model are silver-coloured 15-inch alloys, while the top variant gets 16-inch alloys finished in black.

The top-spec also gets the black roof as standard, while the base model comes with a roof that has the same colour as the body.

The Premium Highway Star variant also comes with hands-free dual power sliding doors, which allows you to open the side doors hands-free.

2022 Nissan Serena Interior

As we mentioned before, the main updates given to the Serena are primarily on the outside and its safety features, but there are some subtle changes on the inside that make it more premium.

As before, the base model gets fabric seats, but what's new in the 2022 Serena S-Hybrid are Nappa quilted leather seats in the top variant. This adds a sense of luxury to the interior, especially when the Nappa leather covers Nissan's famed Zero Gravity seats.

The biggest update however is the bump up in screen size for the infotainment system, going from 6.75-inch to 9-inches. The rear entertainment monitor for rear passengers has also increased in size, moving from a 10-inch unit to an 11.6-inch unit. The base model however gets a 6.75-inch infotainment screen without the rear entertainment unit.

Other noticeable interior features include:

7 USB ports.

7-inch digital speedometer.

Dual-zone auto climate control.

Flat bottom leather steering wheel.

Safety

One of the biggest updates to the Serena is its list of safety gear regardless of variants. All 2022 Serena's now come with:

Forward Collision Warning

Forward Emergency Braking

Blind Spot Monitoring

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Lane Departure Warning

360 view camera

Moving Object Detection Warning

Driver Attention Warning

6 airbags

ABS, EBD, BA, TCS and vehicle dynamic control

Powertrain

Firepower comes in the same 2.0-litre Twin CVTC hybrid drivetrain with Energy Control Motor (ECO) for improved performance as well as fuel efficiency. This power unit for the Nissan Serena produces 150PS at 6,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 4,400rpm with a fuel consumption rate of 14.2km/l (NEDC).

Colours

The Premium Highway Star can be had in Dark Metal Grey, Brilliant White, Radiant Red and Diamond Black while the Highway Star can be had in Brilliant White, Tungsten Silver and Diamond Black

Warranty

All 2022 Nissan Serena's come with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty.