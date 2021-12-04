2022 Perodua Myvi Receives 14,600 Bookings!

Perodua has informed us as of 2 December 2021, 14,600 orders of the new 2022 Perodua Myvi have been accumulated.

The New King or The New 2022 Perodua Myvi is picking up where its predecessor left off with a staggering 14,600 units booked since its launch on 18 November 2021.

“November was slightly slower in terms of registration for the Myvi as there was a delivery gap for that model as we waited for the latest variant to launch. In fact, of the 14,600 units booked, 7,189 orders were converted from the previous variants,” Perodua President and Chief Executive Officer, Dato’ Zainal Abidin Ahmad explained.

With this positive market sentiment and acceptance of the 2022 Perodua Myvi, Perodua is aiming for its highest ever monthly registration in its history with at least 30,000 units registered as it targets to end 2021 with over 200,000 units sold.

Perodua registered 167,250 units between January and November 2021, which is a reduction of 14.2% compared with 194,980 units registered in the same period last year. October 2021 did however see Perodua breaking their monthly sales record with 27,858 units registered.

On 2022’s outlook, Dato’ Zainal said that Perodua is targeting at least 240,000 units which is a 40,000 unit or a 20% increase from the expected 200,000 units registered this year.

Will the new King spur them on to this target? Or maybe the rumored Perodua Ativa Hybrid will?

